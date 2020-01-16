Royals girls hockey team compete in District 4 tournament

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals girls hockey team travelled to Orangeville on Thursday, January 9, to compete in the fourth District 4 tournament of the season.

Girls hockey plays a series of tournaments rather than a regular season schedule.

In the first game of the day the Royals were up against Norwell District Secondary School.

The Royals had to settle for a 4 – 1 loss.

The second game of the day got underway with a noon start at the Alder Street arena against host team Westside Secondary School Thunder.

After giving up an early goal, the Royals responded to tie the game at one.

That was all the scoring either team could do for the game and they left the ice with a 1-1 tie.

The Royals had no time to rest as their third game of the day was scheduled to follow and they were back on the ice right after the flood.

In their final game of the day the left the ice with a 2 -0 win over Erin District High School.

The Royals are currently in third place in the District standings with a 6 – 5- 1 record.

Wellington Heights Secondary School is leading with eight wins an one loss.

Norwell District Secondary School is in second place with a 7 – 2 record.

As only four teams can compete in each tournament, one school sits out during each tournament day.

The Royals won’t be on the ice for the final tournament.

The final tournament will take place on February 6, in Palmerston.

