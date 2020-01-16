Impact Martial Arts bringing judo to life at downtown dojo

January 16, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

There’s going to be a lot of bodies being tossed, but in a good way, as Impact Martial Arts opens its doors on Main Street in Shelburne.

The Martial Arts centre teaches Judo to both kids and adults in a bright and spacious new dojo.

Sensei, Kyle Fegan, is an experienced teacher who holds a black belt in Judo, Karate, and Taekwondo.

“I’ve been involved in Martial Arts for around 25 years,” Sensei Fegan said. “I opened my own dojo working out of Trainer Games Fitness. We were there for two years and had a great relationship with them but the classes grew to a point where we needed more time and more space.”

Judo is a defensive type of Martial Arts that focuses on grappling, throwing, and arm locks and manipulation.

It teaches students a way to defend themselves by using an opponents attack to their own advantage.

“We have students from six years old up to 12 for the kids class, and we’ve got students from 12 years old up to 40 year old’s that train with us.”

On top of learning self defence, Judo is an excellent way to stay in shape.

“It’s phenomenal exercise and for self defence, Judo is the best for you,” explained Sensei Fegan. “Judo is more of a passive sport where you take your opponent’s weight and use it against them. If someone is coming to attack you, you take that attack and turn it against them. Judo isn’t just about throwing your opponent, it’s about controlling them as well. We also do groundwork.”

Sensei Fegan demonstrated with the help of one of his students how you can take control of a situation and turn the tables on an aggressor.

Impact Martial Arts will be holding classes on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s at their downtown location with kids classes from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m, and adult classes from 8:00 to 9:00 p.m.

