MoD helps sponsor Shelburne Multicultural Day

January 23, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Museum of Dufferin will once again take part in Shelburne’s upcoming Multicultural day on Saturday, May 2.

This year the event will move to a larger location, the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex, to accommodate the growing event. More people are expected to attend than ever before.

Previously the event was held at Shelburne Public Library.

The event welcomes people to bring a little of their own culture to share it with others. That includes food, arts, crafts, and music.

The MOD is a sponsor this year after taking part last year and finding it a good experience.

“We from the museum were there last year,” said MOD general manager, Darrell Keenie. “I remember the food most distinctly. There were many different community organizations were there and many different cultures were represented. There were performances, which I loved.”

After attending last year, the museum found it to be a good match for what they try to promote in the community.

“We were involved last year and we wanted to be a part of it. It’s such a great event,” said MOD marketing and events coordinator, Nanci Malek. “We decided to sponsor. We think it’s a very good initiative and a great day. We’ll be there with a booth as well and be giving out event guides and education programs and all the information we like to give to the public.”

Event host, Althea Casamento, is the main organizer who puts everything together.

Readers Comments (0)