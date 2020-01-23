100 percent Certainty Book Club a success at local library

January 23, 2020 · 0 Comments
100 % Certainty Book Club
At January’s 100 % Certainty Book Club meeting we will be discussing “Finding Meaning”. The meeting is rescheduled to Monday, February 20, 2020 @ 2:00pm. Email jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca to register and let us know you are coming.
Teen Scene:
Teens made 3 types of eggless cookie dough bites this week, and needless to say, I think everyone’s sweet tooth has been satisfied! We’re planning an escape room just before Valentine’s Day, which will challenge participants to escape before being struck with Cupid’s arrow! You can register for upcoming events by emailing jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca.
Upcoming Events:
Tuesday, February 4th, 4:00-5:00pm- TAB Meeting
Thursday, February 13th, 4:00-5:00pm- Escape Cupid’s Arrow Escape Room*
Tuesday, February 18th, 4:00-5:00pm- DIY Cookie Jar*
Tuesday, February 25th, 4:00-5:00pm- Minute-to-Win-it*
We’re also looking to add a few new members to our Teen Advisory Board. This group meets monthly and helps plan our Teen events while earning community service hours. If your Teen is interested, please fill out an application (found at www.shelburnelibrary.ca/TAB.html) and return it in person to the Library c/o Jade Wyse, or email it to jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca!
Children’s Programs
Start the new year off right by visiting YOUR Library’s Children’s Programs!
Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am -Put on your warm, winter clothes and visit this drop-in group for parents and children 2 years old and under. A group full of great conversation, and a safe place for children to socialize with others their own age.
LEGO Club: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – This drop-in program for children ages 6-12 has a brand new build challenge every single week. As your child’s skills grow they can also attempt the weekly “Expert Build Challenge”. LEGO CLUB is often not just LEGO! We also have lots of fun incorporating other STEM activities and experiments each week along with building our LEGO creations.
Story Time: Friday mornings, 10:30 am – 11:30 am -This is a drop-in group full of singing, dancing, and stories. Each week we have a themed craft that connects to what we learned from our story. Visit Story Time, and leave with new friends and amazing art creations. For our first Story Time of 2020 we will be hosting our good friend Carolyn j. Morris!
She will be bringing her stories, songs, and a special craft for us!
Need more information about any of our programs? Call us at 519-925-2168, or email children@shelburnelibrary.ca.
If you would like to sign up for monthly emails regarding all of YOUR Library’s Children’s events, and all of the special programs that will be available, please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will add you to our online Children’s Newsletter subscription
New Books
Fiction:
Agent running in the field by John Le Carre
The Christmas spirits on Tradd Street by Karen White
The long call by Ann Cleeves
Normal people by Sally Rooney
A minute to midnight by David Baldacci
Blind search by Paula Munier
The pursuit of William Abbey by Claire North
Death and the seaside by Alison Moore
The Andromeda evolution by Daniel H. Wilson
Connections in death by J.D. Robb
Non fiction:
Brain wash: detox your mind for clearer thinking, deeper relationships, and lasting happiness by David Perlmutter
Breaking up with sugar by Molly Carmel
Allen Carr’s quit drinking
Salt in my soul: an unfinished life by Mallory Smith
The collagen diet by Dr. Josh Axe
