100 percent Certainty Book Club a success at local library

January 23, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

100 % Certainty Book Club

At January’s 100 % Certainty Book Club meeting we will be discussing “Finding Meaning”. The meeting is rescheduled to Monday, February 20, 2020 @ 2:00pm. Email jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca to register and let us know you are coming.

Teen Scene:

Teens made 3 types of eggless cookie dough bites this week, and needless to say, I think everyone’s sweet tooth has been satisfied! We’re planning an escape room just before Valentine’s Day, which will challenge participants to escape before being struck with Cupid’s arrow! You can register for upcoming events by emailing jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca.

Upcoming Events:

Tuesday, February 4th, 4:00-5:00pm- TAB Meeting

Thursday, February 13th, 4:00-5:00pm- Escape Cupid’s Arrow Escape Room*

Tuesday, February 18th, 4:00-5:00pm- DIY Cookie Jar*

Tuesday, February 25th, 4:00-5:00pm- Minute-to-Win-it*

We’re also looking to add a few new members to our Teen Advisory Board. This group meets monthly and helps plan our Teen events while earning community service hours. If your Teen is interested, please fill out an application (found at www.shelburnelibrary.ca/TAB.html) and return it in person to the Library c/o Jade Wyse, or email it to jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca!

Children’s Programs

Start the new year off right by visiting YOUR Library’s Children’s Programs!

Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am -Put on your warm, winter clothes and visit this drop-in group for parents and children 2 years old and under. A group full of great conversation, and a safe place for children to socialize with others their own age.

LEGO Club: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – This drop-in program for children ages 6-12 has a brand new build challenge every single week. As your child’s skills grow they can also attempt the weekly “Expert Build Challenge”. LEGO CLUB is often not just LEGO! We also have lots of fun incorporating other STEM activities and experiments each week along with building our LEGO creations.

Story Time: Friday mornings, 10:30 am – 11:30 am -This is a drop-in group full of singing, dancing, and stories. Each week we have a themed craft that connects to what we learned from our story. Visit Story Time, and leave with new friends and amazing art creations. For our first Story Time of 2020 we will be hosting our good friend Carolyn j. Morris!

She will be bringing her stories, songs, and a special craft for us!

Need more information about any of our programs? Call us at 519-925-2168, or email children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

If you would like to sign up for monthly emails regarding all of YOUR Library’s Children’s events, and all of the special programs that will be available, please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will add you to our online Children’s Newsletter subscription

New Books

Fiction:

Agent running in the field by John Le Carre

The Christmas spirits on Tradd Street by Karen White

The long call by Ann Cleeves

Normal people by Sally Rooney

A minute to midnight by David Baldacci

Blind search by Paula Munier

The pursuit of William Abbey by Claire North

Death and the seaside by Alison Moore

The Andromeda evolution by Daniel H. Wilson

Connections in death by J.D. Robb

Non fiction:

Brain wash: detox your mind for clearer thinking, deeper relationships, and lasting happiness by David Perlmutter

Breaking up with sugar by Molly Carmel

Allen Carr’s quit drinking

Salt in my soul: an unfinished life by Mallory Smith

The collagen diet by Dr. Josh Axe

Readers Comments (0)