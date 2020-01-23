Alliston man charged with impaired driving in Shelburne

Shelburne Police were notified by a concerned citizen about a vehicle stopped or parked on the roadway, with the driver appearing to be passed out.

When officers arrived in the area, the vehicle was no longer stopped there, however a Shelburne officer located the vehicle driving in town shortly after.

Police stopped the vehicle shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 21). The officer believed the driver to be under the influence of a drug. As a result the driver was brought to a Drug Recognition Expert for testing, which he failed. The driver, 38 year old Todd Kurtesi of Alliston, was charged with Operation While Impaired by Drug or Alcohol, under the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused was provided a first appearance court date in early February to answer to the allegations. Further, his driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for 7 days.

If anyone has any information in relation to this case or any other matter, they are encouraged to contact the Shelburne Police Service at 519-925-3312 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

OPP charge two in connection to

November break-ins

Members of the Dufferin/Nottawasaga Community Street Crime Unit, with the assistance of Huronia West OPP, Collingwood OPP, Haldimand OPP and Orangeville Police Service, have arrested and charged two people believed to be responsible for two residential break and enters that occurred in the Town of Mono on Nov. 26, 2019.

Marc Statts, 33-years old of Brantford and Joel Sault, 35 years-old of Hagersville have been charged with:

Break and enter x2

Possession of property obtained by crime

Trafficking of stolen goods

The pair are believed to be involved in similar incidents in surrounding jurisdictions and will be facing additional charges in those areas.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident or any other crime, please contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at :www.crimestopperssdm.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

10 years of data reveal poor behaviour behind majority of snowmobile fatalities

With Snowmobile Safety Week underway this week, the OPP has released a ten-year data report on snowmobile fatalities, which officers hope will encourage snowmobilers to avoid the recurring behaviours that contributed to the majority of the incidents over the past decade.

During the past 10 snowmobile seasons (2009-2019), the OPP has investigated 175 snowmobile fatalities throughout the province. Among the findings in the report, excessive speed, loss of control, driving too fast for the conditions and ability impaired by alcohol were listed as the top contributing factors. In fact, alcohol was involved in almost half (45 per cent) of the deaths.

Another compelling fact is that almost half (45 per cent) of the snowmobilers who died were traveling on frozen lakes or rivers at the time of the incident. The circumstances that led to the deaths include intentionally driving onto open water (puddle jumping/water skipping), breaking through the ice and collisions with other snowmobiles and natural landmarks. (See complete data graphic below).

“Whether you are a beginner or seasoned snowmobiler, it is important to avoid all manner of risk while enjoying the thousands of kilometres of diverse, scenic snowmobile trails Ontario has to offer. Maintaining control of your snowmobile at all times and never making alcohol or drugs part of your ride will go a long way to keeping snowmobilers and their passengers safe this season,” said Vijay Thanigasalam, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Transportation.

“Our OFSC Interactive Trail Guide is an excellent tool for keeping snowmobilers well-informed about the status of trails throughout Ontario. The OFSC, in partnership with the OPP is counting on all snowmobilers to take full responsibility for their own safety as well as the safety of their passengers and fellow riders this season,” said Andrew Walasek, Director, Stakeholder Relations, OFSC

The OPP is reminding operators that no ice is safe ice. All riders should ensure they use proper safety equipment in addition to wearing appropriate outerwear for the environmental conditions they may encounter.

