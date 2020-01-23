Shelburne Muskies disappoint in deflating loss to Ripley Wolves

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

With three games left on the regular season schedule the top seven teams in the WOAA senior league are battling for every point they can get.

With the league so tight at the top of the standings this season an extra point could make the difference in the final standings for several teams.

The Shelburne Muskies hosted the Ripley Wolves on Saturday (Jan. 18) night at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex.

The Muskies were tied for second place going into the game and were hoping to topple the Wolves to move up in the standings.

Thing went wrong for the Shelburne team when Ripley scored just 41 seconds in the first period.

At the end of the first period Ripley was leading 3 – 0.

The widened the lead to 6 – 2 at the end of the second period.

The Muskies seemed to be falling flat on the ice after a two week layoff. The team’s last game again Saugeen Shores was cancelled due to weather last week.

The third period ended with another Ripley goal and the Muskies had to settle for a 7 -2 loss for the night.

Muskies goals came from Chris Geer and Ryan Hunter.

Shots for the night were 31 for Ripley, while the Muskies hit the Wolves goalie 23 times for the night.

The last few games on the schedule should provide some exciting hockey as teams will be trying to move up in the standing before the playoffs get underway.

The playoffs this year should be a wild ride as even the teams with the lower berth in the rankings still turned out some pretty good numbers so no playoff series can be taken lightly by any team.

The Muskies will return to home ice at the CDRC this Saturday, January 25, when they will host the Shallow Lake Crushers.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.

