Shelburne Wolves Peewee rep team open playdowns with important win

January 23, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The OMHA playdowns are underway with team across Ontario battling out to see who will remain standing at the end of the season.

The Shelburne Wolves Peewee rep team hosted the Wasaga Beach Stars in their first playdown game at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Sunday, January 19.

It was a tough battle with two evenly matched teams on the ice and a lot of end to end action.

It was also a very low scoring game as both squads put out their best defensive effort to stop the other team from capitalizing.

The Wolves went ahead on a goal by Owen Stinson to make it a 1 – 0 game.

Neither team could score for the rest of the game. The Stars put an extra attacker on the ice in the final minute of the game in a bid to tie it up but the Wolves stopped them from getting too close to the Shelbune net.

The Wolves took the 1 – 0 win in their first game of the playoffs.

Wolves goalie, Austin Nolet, got the shut-out for the game. He said his strategy was simple – to “stop the puck.”

“Our defense did good,” Austin said. “They were keeping them to the outside. It was a good game but if we got a couple more shots it could have been a higher score for us.”

Teammate, Owen Stinson, who got the only goal of the game said he thought they got off to a slow start but picked it up as the game went on.

“I thought it was a great game but we weren’t the greatest in the first period. We got a little payback in the second and third,” Owen said.

He said the team played a solid game and provided a good defence.

“We passed the puck more than we usually do and we were dumping it in the Wasaga end. Our defence was insane. They were awesome.”

The Wolves have their next game against Wasaga on Sunday, January 26.

That game is slated for 4:40 p.m at the CDRC.

Readers Comments (0)