Senior league standings tight heading into playoffs

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

With one weekend of games left on the regular season schedule, the Western Ontario Athletic Association Senior League is seeing one of the tightest battles it has ever had with four teams tied in second place with 32 points.

The Ripley Wolves are in the top spot with 36 points and an 18 – 3 record.

The Shelburne Muskies, Clinton Radars, Saugeen Shores Winterhawks, and Seaforth Centenaires

all have 32 points.

That could all change by next weekend. Clinton and Seaforth have completed their 22 game game schedule. Shelburne still has one game to go and the Winterhawks have two games left on the schedule.

The Muskies could move up a notch with a win this weekend. With two games left to play, Saugeen Shores could move up to claim second place with a couple of wins.

In the middle of the pack the Tillsonburg Thunder has 26 points – one point ahead of the Durham Thundercats and the Minto 81’s who both have 25 points recorded this season.

The final few games will see a lot of effort as teams try to get those final few points and move up in the standings.

The Muskies were on the ice on Saturday (Jan. 25) night at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex.

They left the ice with a 3 – 1 win.

It was a good follow up for the squad after they travelled to Clinton the previous night to take on the Radars and had a decisive 8 – 2 win.

With teams so close this year it is going to be a wild playoff run. Fans can expect some high caliber hockey and some close games.

The Muskies have had a good fan base this year and the crowd has enjoyed watching the Shelburne team win on home ice.

The Muskies will play their final game of the regular season at the CDRC on Friday, January 31, when the will host the Saugeen Shores Winterhawks.

Game time is 8:45 p.m.

