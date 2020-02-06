Troupe-Adore to serenade Shelburne in Valentine Dinner Show

Written By MARNI WALSH

“If music be the food of love play on,” wrote Shakespeare… and what could be more romantic than the combination of delicious food and amourous music to celebrate Valentine’s Day?

Troupe-Adore will give Shelburne lovers, young and old, an opportunity to enjoy both food and music on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at their Valentine Dinner Show.

Taking a side step from their Murder Mystery tradition this year, Troupe-Adore is serenading locals with a musical concert to accompany their gourmet meal.

“It’s a dinner and concert this year,” says Troupe-Adore owner, Sohayla Smith, “featuring local talent, including Adrian Smith, Carissa Arvanitis, Josh Oatman, Michelle White, Kelly Jensen, Tristan Jensen, Ashley Martindale (Ash Hoops Entertainment), Adalynn Vienneau, Roxton Smith, Patricia Huckfield, and comedian, Melo.

Chef Sohayla Smith says the culinary theme for the meal this year is “Asian fusion.” The five course dinner prepared by Ms. Smith and served by Troupe-Adore volunteers, boasts a menu that includes: Thai vegetarian glass wraps with sweet & spicy sauce to start, miso soup with wakame and tofu, followed by mandarin-chicken-quinoa salad with toasted almonds and crunchy noodles atop mixed greens with a honey and ginger reduction.

She says, although minor changes may occur to the menu, at this point, “The main dish is teriyaki pork on rice with roasted carrot purée, black sesame, and organic greens, finished off with a vanilla-lemon mousse cake with shaved white chocolate, and berry coulis.”

Under the direction and ownership of Sohayla Smith, Troupe-Adore is a community driven group of artists pooling their skills and doing what they love – by bringing art and community together in Shelburne.

Performed in the Curling Club dinning lounge at 110 O’Flynn St in Shelburne, the Valentine Dinner and Show costs $40 per person, and will have a cash bar available.

For ticket information, email troupeadore@gmail.com with the subject “Valentine” or follow Troupe-Adore on Facebook (facebook.com/TroupeAdore) for the event link and ticket information.

