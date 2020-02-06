Shelburne Police Service preparing for annual Polar Plunge, to benefit Special Olympics

February 6, 2020 · 0 Comments

On Feb. 17, Family Day, Shelburne Police Service is once again hosting the annual Shelburne Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Ontario. It will be taking place at Fiddle Park as part of Shelbrrr Fest. Registration starts at 11:30 a.m, and the chilly plunge will start at 1:30 p.m.

This year the goal is to raise $15,000.00. Last year, the goal was the same, but the event raised $36,000.00.

This year, there are some new incentives:

Raise $150 = Polar Plunge waterproof pouch

Raise $300 = Polar Plunge waterproof pouch & Polar Plunge Scarf

Raise $1,000+ = all above prizes PLUS 30 oz. YETI thermal cup

Highest fundraiser in the province will get tickets to a Leafs Alumni box at an upcoming Leafs game

There will also be a prize for the best costume.

Again this year, Constable Jeff McLean is organizing this event, who also organizes the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Ontario, and recently took on the role of being the zone co-ordinator for the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

So far this year 35 plungers have registered in the following teams.

There is still time to sign up to plunge as an individual or as part of a team. Simply go to www.PolarPlunge.ca/Shelburne to register a team, or sponsor a plunger!

