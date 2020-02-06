Muskies finish in second place after decisive win over Saugeen Shores

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

It was one of the most important games of the season for the Shelburne Senior Muskies when they hosted the Saugeen Shores Winterhawks at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Friday (Jan. 31) night.

If the Muskies could come up with a win they would finish in second place – a loss meant they would drop to fourth spot.

The senior league is so tight this year those final two points meant a lot to several teams battling for positions in the final standings before heading into the playoffs.

The Muskies managed to win 3-1 over the Winterhawks.

Josh Sguigna scored from Brandon Richardson with 5:13 left in the second to tie the game 1-1.

In the third period Sguigna scored his second on the powerplay from Chris Greer with 16:30 left in the game to give the Muskies a 2-1 lead. Ryan Hunter got the insurance goal at 11:01 from Nick Glassford.

Goalie Eddie Davey played great stopping 38 of 39 shots his way.

This has been one of the best seasons the Muskies have seen in several years.

“I think it’s just the building blocks that we put in last year,” said Muskies head coach, Tyler Hogan, of why he believes the team is doing so well this season. “We got a couple more local guys. The biggest thing is we are a team – everyone plays for the team. We’ve got a couple of younger local guys and everyone seems to be gelling as a team.”

The squad was ramped up for a Friday night win with so much on the line in the last game of the regular season.

“Eddie Davey (goalie) played unreal last night,” Hogan said. “He really kept us in there in the second period. We got our first goal then got the second one on a powerplay, we just took advantage of the opportunity. Our fourth line got the third one, the insurance goal so it was a full team effort. We keep with the regular schedule now, (going into the playoffs) we have practice Tuesday night and go from there. We’re not going to change anything. We’re going to keep on doing what we’ve been doing all year – it’s been successful. Everyone’s playing for each other. No one is bigger than the team.”

After the results of the final weekend of play, the Muskies will be up against the Minto 81’s in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs.

