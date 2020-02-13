Range and diversity featured in new Headwaters Arts opening

February 13, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By MARNI WALSH

Co-chair, Connie Munson says, “Headwaters Arts is very excited about the energy and enthusiasm of our many members and is looking forward to a year of much creativity to showcase. The group kicked off 2020 with “Look before you Leap!” at the Alton Mills Art Centre last week.

“From ‘leaping with joy’ to art work ‘leaping off the walls’, a cadre of the Headwaters Arts volunteers have hopped out from behind the scenes to showcase their artistic talents in the February exhibit,”says Ms. Munson.

At the Feb. 8 opening reception, Sponsorship Committee Chair, Marion Plaunt welcomed guests to the beautifully diverse art show and thanked sponsors for their generous contribution and support.

Acting President, Margi Taylor told the Free Press, “We had a wonderful turnout for the opening reception of “Look before you Leap!” with visitors from further abroad as well as the Headwaters Region.”

“What a fantastic range of talented artists, who know the range and diversity of their art,” local artist Robert Allen says of the new showcase, which runs until March 8.

Connie Munson says, “Thematically diverse and with artistic practices ranging from ceramics to textile arts, printmaking, photography, and painting, Headwaters Arts board and committee members, bookkeeper, and gallery coordinators share their passion for all things creative in their lives. They give many hours as board members, committee chairpersons, and committee members – with the part-time Headwaters Arts staff also offering time and talents beyond their duties.”

She noted, “a strong beat and funky vibe with the flora and fauna embellishing ceramics and textiles and visual art pieces” in the showing. “The landscapes and still life pieces range from representational to impressionistic and abstract, with water color and acrylic paintings and photographic based renderings.”

“Look before you Leap” runs at the Headwaters Art Gallery in the Alton Mills Art Centre, Alton until March 8th. Gallery hours are from Wednesday to Sunday and holiday Mondays from 10 am to 5 pm. Admission and parking is free.

