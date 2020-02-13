Shelburne Public Library news

February 13, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

A valentine’s present for you

On Valentine’s Day, Friday, February 14th, you may choose one free bag of books from our Book Sale area to take home. We think that the best kind of date is one with a book!

Black History Month

February is Black History Month. Come in to YOUR library and check out the books we have on display. We have displays in both the adult and children’s library for you to check out.

Teen Scene

We still have a couple of spaces left for our DIY Cookie Jar craft next week. Participants will be able to customize a cookie jar using the Cricut, and then fill their new jar with edible cookie dough balls! You can register for upcoming events by emailing jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca, or registering at the circulation desk.

Upcoming Events

Tuesday, February 18th, 4:00-5:00pm- DIY Cookie Jar*

Tuesday, February 25th, 4:00-5:00pm- Minute-to-Win-it*

Tuesday, March 10th, 4:00-5:00pm- TAB Meeting

Saturday, March 14th- Teen Photo Scavenger Hunt begins!

Children’s Programs

Books & Babies: A reminder that there will be no Books & Babies on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 as it follows the Family Day long weekend.

Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am -Put on your warm, winter clothes and visit this drop-in group for parents and children,2 years old and under. A group full of great conversation, and a safe place for children to socialize with others their own age.

LEGO Club: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – This drop-in program for children ages 6-12 has a brand new build challenge every single week. As your child’s skills grow, they can also attempt the weekly “Expert Build Challenge”. LEGO CLUB is often not just LEGO! We also have lots of fun incorporating other STEM activities and experiments each week along with building our LEGO creations.

Story Time: Friday mornings, 10:30 am – 11:30 am -This is a drop-in group full of singing, dancing, and stories. Each week we have a themed craft that connects to what we learned from our story. Visit Story Time, and leave with new friends and amazing art creations. For the month of February we will be exploring everything to do with snow!

Need more information about any of our programs? Call us at 519-925-2168, or email children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

If you would like to sign up for monthly emails regarding all of YOUR Library’s Children’s events, and all of the special programs that will be available, please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will add you to our online Children’s Newsletter subscription

New Books

Fiction:

Just watch me by Jeff Lindsay

Trace of evil by Alice Blanchard

Genesis by Robin Cook

The island of sea women by Lisa See

When old midnight comes along by Loren D. Estleman

Reputation by Sara Shephard

Beating about the bush by M.C. Beaton

The peppermint tea chronicles by Alexander McCall Smith

Now you see them by Elly Griffiths

Non fiction:

Fix it with food by Michael Symon

The power of showing up by Daniel J. Siegel

The sleep-easy retirement guide by David Aston

Keto for life by Mark Sisson

