To those that donated, thank you

On behalf of the 9th annual Shelburne & District Firefighters Association Toy & Food Drive I would like to start by thanking our donating sponsors , Blue Mountain Plastics, Country 105, Dufferin Mutual Insurance, Shelburne Foodland, Shelburne Giant Tiger, Strada, Tim & Heather’s No Frills, Toronto Dominion Bank Shelburne and Uddeholm. I would like to also give a heartfelt Thank You to everyone who donated cash, food and toys, without your support many local children would be left without a gift on Christmas.

This was our best year yet, the food and cash that went to the Shelburne food bank will help far beyond the holiday season. The toys collected for the children of Shelburne and area was outstanding, I can’t wait to get started on our 10th annual next year.

Thank you

Mike Morrell

Shelburne & District Firefighters Association.

Council should have made the

right call the first time

Not quite sure how the Mayor and his Council, and you must include the CAO, believe they did not know that the Shelburne Police Department had an agreement that has been in place for years with the OPS.

This must have been included in Budgets, and lets not forget the consultant that they wasted $50,000 on. He spent time down in Orangeville collecting information on the service calls that Shelburne police attend. He also knew that the prisoners held in Shelburne were picked up and transported to court by OPS. Did everyone think this was done for free?

The town has been let down by this council and I believe it’s time the town knew who is actually driving the bus and throwing everyone else under who they see fit.

Not only did they know this back in July, but they thought they would come off looking like the ‘golden council’, but they should have done their homework, becouse now the cost of temporarily getting the 911 dispatch in place and having extra staff until the OPP takes over is going to be ridiculous.

Something to sleep on town.

Martin Wade

Shelburne resident

