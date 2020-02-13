Shelburne Muskies drop first two games in opening playoff series

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Shelburne Muskies have their work cut out for them after going down 2 – 0 in the opening games of their best-of-seven first round playoff series with the Minto 81’s.

Game one of the series got underway on February 8, with a Saturday night Muskies home game at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex.

After two quick goals early in the first period, the 81’s followed up with a third to make it 3 – 0 game midway in the frame.

The Muskies responded but could not get back in the game to even things up.

They had to settle or a 5 – 2 loss in game one of the series.

Game two of the series took place on Minto home ice in Palmerston.

The result was a 6 – 2 win for the 81’s.

The loss means the Muskies will have to battle back to tie the series then win two more to be successful.

Senior teams in the WOAA have started playing it out in the quarter-final of the Senior League.

In other series, the Ripley Wolves opened their series with a 9 – 2 slam dunk over the Durham Thundercats. Game two of the series saw Ripley moved ahead by two games with a 6 – 5 win.

The Tilsonburg Thunder lead their series with the Saugeen Shores Winterhawks by two games. After winning game one, 5 – 4, the Thunder went ahead on a 6 -2 win in game two.

In the fourth series, the Clinton Radars and Seaforth Centenaires are tied after two games.

The Radars squeezed out a 3 – 2 win in the first game. Seaforth responded with a 4 – 1 win in game two to tie things up.

The Senior playoffs will resume this coming weekend.

The Muskies and 81’s will play game three of their series at the CDRC on Saturday, February 15, with an 8:00 p.m. start.

Game four will get underway in Palmerston the following night, February 16.

Game time is 7:00 p.m.

