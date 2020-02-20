CDDHS Royals junior basketball team clinch first place in District 4, advance to playoffs

February 20, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

It has been a good season for Shelburne basketball.

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals junior boys basketball team wrapped up the District 4 regular season with a first place standing and an undefeated season.

The Royals came out on top in all ten games they played. They scored 696 points over the ten games – that’s 202 points more than the second place team in the District.

They played their final game of the regular season in the gym at CDDHS when they hosted the Norwell District Secondary School Varsity Reds on Wednesday, February 12.

The game ended with a 78 – 29 win for the Royals.

As top seed, the Royals will host their semi-final game when the playoffs get underway.

The Royals will be up against Emmanuel Christian High School in the semi-final round.

The other semi-final District 4 game will match Westside Secondary School from Orangeville with Erin District High School.

The winners of those games will go on to play for the District championship on Monday, February 24.

The Royals have been unstoppable this season. They’ve allowed only 338 points against over the season. That’s 34 points per game. On offence they have averaged almost 70 points per game.

The District 4 semi-final games are scheduled to get underway on Wednesday, February 19.

Readers Comments (0)