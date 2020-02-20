Shelburne Public Library: First ever ‘Seedy Sunday’ borrowing event to be held March 8

February 20, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

Join us Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm for our first Seedy Sunday. You will be able to borrow seeds from our Seed Lending Library (a partnership with the Erin Seed Lending Library), ask Master Gardener, Julia Dimakos and Native Plant expert Shaun Booth questions about growing in our area. The Bruce Trail Club will also be there to let you know about the wonderful outdoor recreation we have in our area!

Black History Month

February is Black History Month. Come in to YOUR library and check out the books we have on display. We have displays in both the adult and children’s library for you to check out.

Teen Scene

Last week Teens escaped the Cupid’s Arrow Escape Room, beating the time set by our staff during the testing phase, too! This week we satisfied our sweet tooth with DIY cookie dough balls, and even left enough to fill the new cookie jars we created!

You can register for upcoming events by emailing jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca, or registering at the circulation desk.

Upcoming Events

Tuesday, February 25th, 4:00-5:00pm- Minute-to-Win-it*

Tuesday, March 10th, 4:00-5:00pm- TAB Meeting

Saturday, March 14th- Teen Photo Scavenger Hunt begins!

Children’s Programs

Tween the Pages Book Club is looking for members! We need 6 dedicated friends ages 7 – 12 to join our bi-weekly, read, read- aloud book club. Please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca if you are interested.

Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am -Put on your warm, winter clothes and visit this drop-in group for parents and children, 2 years old and under. A group full of great conversation, and a safe place for children to socialize with others their own age.

LEGO Club: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – This drop-in program for children ages 6-12 has a brand new build challenge every single week. As your child’s skills grow, they can also attempt the weekly “Expert Build Challenge”. LEGO CLUB is often not just LEGO! We also have lots of fun incorporating other STEM activities and experiments each week along with building our LEGO creations.

Story Time: Friday mornings, 10:30 am – 11:30 am -This is a drop-in group full of singing, dancing, and stories. Each week we have a themed craft that connects to what we learned from our story. Visit Story Time, and leave with new friends and amazing art creations. For the month of February we will be exploring everything to do with snow!

Need more information about any of our programs? Call us at 519-925-2168, or email children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

If you would like to sign up for monthly emails regarding all of YOUR Library’s Children’s events, and all of the special programs that will be available, please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will add you to our online Children’s Newsletter subscription

New Books

Fiction:

Daisy Jones and the six by Taylor Jenkins Reid

That time that I loved you by Carrianne Leung

Abigail by Magda Szabo

House on fire by Joseph Finder

The bad fire by Quintin Jardine

The Janes by Louisa Luna

The words I never wrote by Jane Thyme

Framed by S.L. McInnis

The empty bed by Nina Sadowsky

Non fiction:

Homes by Abu Bakr Al Rabeeah and Winnie Yeung

Long ride home by Filipe Masetti Leite

The boy on the beach by Tima Kurdi

Your body in balance by Neal D. Barnard

City builders and vandals in our age by Caleb Maupiin

Readers Comments (0)