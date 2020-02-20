Shelburne Royals senior team finish season in first place

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals senior basketball team has one goal – to win CWOSSA this year.

The squad wrapped up the regular season with a 94 – 28 win over the Norwell District Secondary School Varsity Reds on Wednesday, February 12, in the gym at CDDHS.

With a 47 – 17 lead to start the third quarter the Royals were already on their way to ending this game.

At the start of the fourth they were leading 69 – 23.

The win leaves the Royals in first place in the District going into the playoffs.

The Royals are undefeated this season winning six in a row.

“I think the first quarter we started off a bit slow as a unit,” said Royals point guard, Alek Guerguerian, after the game. “It was mostly individual play in the first quarter, but in the second quarter the guys started to step it up and we worked more as a team and over all played better on defense and our offense was running better.”

As the top team in the district, Alek said the team has a good work ethic that pays off on the court.

“We work hard in practice. We’re one of the most dedicated teams in our division. We’ve got lots of talent and our athleticism is probably better than a lot of teams. We just work hard.”

The squad makes no apologies for their goal as a team. They plan to win the District then go on to make it on top when they go to regional competition.

“We’re aiming to win CWOSSA, that’s our first goal,” Alek said. “We made it to CWOSSA last year so we have a bit of an idea who we’re up against. Since we’ve been to CWOSSA before we know more of what to expect. I think we will be more focused toward the end of the season. The guys will become more dedicated. For some people this will be their last season and you just got to work as hard as you can.”

The Royals will be up against Norwell District in the semi-final round of the playoffs.

Wellington Heights Secondary School and Emmanuel Christian High School will play off in the other semi-final series.

The District 4 semi-finals are slated for Wednesday, February 19.

