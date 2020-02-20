Shelburne Muskies trail in playoff series with Minto 81’s

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Shelburne Senior Muskies are trailing the Minto 81’s in their first round playoff series after splitting the weekend with a win and a loss.

The teams are currently battling it out in the first round of the WOAA senior men’s hockey league playoffs.

Shelburne was down by two games after surprise losses to Minto on opening weekend of the best-of-seven series.

Game one of the series ended with a 5 – 2 loss on Muskies’ home ice a the Centre Dufferin Recreation Centre.

The Shelburne squad found themselves trailing by two in the series after give up a 6 – 2 loss in Palmerston the following day.

Game three returned to Shelburne on Friday (Feb. 15) with both teams starting out strong in an effort to get an early edge in the game.

At the end of two periods the Muskies were leading 2 -1.

The game was tied when Minto scored the only third period goal to force overtime.

It was done deal when Blake Lovell scored after taking the feed from Chris Greer.

Game four as back in Palmetson on Sunday.

At the end of two periods Minto was leading 2 – 1.

Blake Lovell got the tie goal in the third to make it a 2 – 2 game.

A couple of late Minto goals made it a 4 – 2 win for the 81’s.

They now lead the series 3 – 1.

The Muskies will have to win this weekend to keep the series alive.

The series will be back a the CDRC this coming Saturday, February 22, for game five. It is a must win situation for the Muskies.

Game time is 8:00 pm.

If the Muskies are successful, the series will head back to Palmerston on Sunday, February 23, for game six.

That game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Palmerston arena.

