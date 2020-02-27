LP Stage Productions bringing ‘Amazing’ family favourite to Shelburne this spring

February 27, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By MARNI WALSH

LP Stage Productions is bring the story of the biblical dreamer, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat to Shelburne this spring.

The company has wanted to produce the Broadway musical for several years, so they are very excited that their “dream” is finally coming true.

“The LP family has loved this show for a long time,” says LP Stage co-founder Alison Port.

Her daughter, and LP’s resident choreographer, Kristen Gamache, won tickets to see the show in a Toronto Sun contest when she was just six years old, and Donny Osmond famously portrayed “Joseph.” Now, in 2020, Kristen Gamache is in control of the whole show, including direction, musical direction, and choreography.

“The music is very difficult in this show,” says Alison Port, “with very precise harmonies.”

She says, “You need to understand the story, the show, and the style that Andrew Lloyd Webber was going for to perform it well.”

The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical uses pistache, building the show around a variety of musical styles and genres such as Country, Pop-rock, and Calypso. In the case of Joseph and the Amazing Techinicolor Dreamcoat, this mix enhances the show’s comedic elements and keeps the audience thorougly engaged.

“I love everything about this show,” says Alison Port, “not only that it seems cheesy at times, but that is actually so genius to come up with so many genres of music packed into one show.”

“The familiar family friendly story with catchy music, is based on the biblical story of Joseph,” says Alison Port. In the Old Testament, Book of Genesis, Joseph is sold into slavery by his jealous brothers, but rises to power as the Visier and Pharaoh’s dream interpreter in Egypt. “The story is set in a frame in which the narrator is telling a story to children and encouraging them to dream,” says Ms. Port. “You might catch a cowboy, a few cheerleaders, and possibly an Elvis look alike – all in one show.”

LP Stage Productions will open Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to public audiences on May 15th at Grace Tipling Hall in Shelburne.

“We are also planning school shows if the strike is over,” says Alison Port, “If not, we hope families will still come out to support our local talent as everyone has been working so hard.”

Ticket prices for the show are $18 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Show dates are May 15 to 24, and tickets are on sale now through Eventbrite or at the Town Hall box office at 519-925-2600.

There will also be a $45 dinner & show deal at The Dufferin Public House restaurant across from Town Hall on show nights.

