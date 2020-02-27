CDDHS Sr./Jr. basketball teams win District 4 championship

February 27, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals senior boys basketball team have earned the right to compete at the regional level at CWOSSA after claiming the District 4 senior basketball championship on their home court on Monday, February 24.

The Royals are undefeated for the season and finished in first place in the District standings.

They won their semi-final playoff game with a 70 – 35 win over Norwell District Secondary School on Feb. 19.

In the final game they were up against Wellington Heights Secondary School.

The game got underway with a 2:30 p.m. start in the CDDHS gym.

At the half, the Royals were leading 39 – 17.

They opened the lead to 20 points at the start of the fourth quarter outscoring Wellington Heights 56 – 26.

The final quarter saw the Royals score another 14 points to win the game 70 – 40 and claim the District 4 championship.

“We played a real good game. We were playing on our fast break a lot,” summed up Royals forward, Mark Taylor, after the game. “We were executing on offence, executing on defence, it was a really good game over all. During the half time we were discussing to just keep dong what we were doing and just try to push the ball more and get better stops on defence.”

The team only has a couple of days to get ready for CWOSSA competition.

“We’ve got practice in the morning and Wednesday after school,” Mark said. “Well just go over the plays and get ready for CWOSSA.”

CWOSSA competition is going to get underway on Thursday, Feb. 27, in Guelph.

The championship team from CWOSSA will go on to compete at the provincial level at OFSSA.

Jr. Team

After an undefeated season, the Centre Dufferin District High School junior boys basketball have captured the District 4 championship with an 86 – 36 win over Westside Secondary School from Orangeville on Monday, February 4.

The game got underway in the gym at CDDHS with a 4:00 p.m. start.

It didn’t take long for the Royals to take charge of the game. They were leading 28-9 at the end of the first quarter.

At the half the Royals had opened the lead to 27 points and were ahead 47 – 20.

The Shelburne squad kept up the pressure for the final two quarters and won the title with a 86-36 win.

The CDDHS juniors dominated the District this season scoring 696 points over ten games while allowing 338 against.

“It was our defence and rebounding, that’s what we’re trying to teach them,” summed up Royals coach Shane Trainor after the game. “That’s what the difference was. A good defence leads to offence.”

The team will now get ready to go to regional competition at CWOSSA.

“We’re going to have a practice tomorrow then have a rest day,” Trainor said. “I think we’re ready. We’re not going to learn anything new. We’ve got to keep doing what we’re doing. I think we’re solid. We’ve got a good reputation. We won CWOSSA last year and we were invited to all these tournaments this year. Centre Dufferin is known in our area now. This is one heck of a team. It’s not one individual player. This year the other coaches don’t know who to cover because it could be a different guy every game. We’ve had seven different games with high scorers this year. We’re a very well rounded team.”

The Royals will now go up against he best teams in the region when they compete at CWOSSA.

