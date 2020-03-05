Local curler wins provincial title

Submitted by JOHN GREGORY

The Ontario University Athletics held its Provincial Championships in Guelph, Ontario on February 14 – 17.

Sixteen Varsity women’s curling teams from Universities across Ontario met to determine an OUA Curling Varsity Champion. Local curler, Kaelyn Gregory, plays the third position for the McMaster University Marauders.

This is Kaelyn’s fourth year, playing with the Hamilton squad. The Marauders played an outstanding event during the tournament.The squad went undefeated in round robin play. That advanced them to the playoff section.

McMaster eliminated Carlton university from Ottawa moving the Mac team into the semi final round. In the semi-finals they met the Laurier University. Again the McMaster team come out on top.

In the final the McMaster team played the defending champion Queens Golden Gales from Kingston. After the very hard fought game the team from McMaster were the Ontario University Women’s Curling Champions.

Gregory’s play throughout the event earned her the honour of being the All Star Team player at the third position.

Following the event Gregory was also chosen by the Ontario University Athletics, as the player of the week.

For Kaelyn this is her third Provincial title. She won two in the Under 21 division. One in 2016 and 2019 Gregory started her curling career at a very young age, at the Shelburne Curling Club. “I hold the members of the Shelburne Club in very high regard,for teaching me all about the game” says Gregory, as she reflects back on her early years of playing the sport.

Kaelyn and her team mates,Skip, Maddy Warriner (Burlington), Second, Grace Lloyd (Dundas) Lead, Maddy Fisher (Parry Sound) ,Alternate, Danielle Hudson (Dundas) and coach John Gregory (Amaranth), will be heading out to Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, on March 10, to compete in the National U Sport Curling Championship.

The winner there will move on to Worlds in Switzerland.

