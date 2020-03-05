Seedy Sunday launching at Shelburne Public Library

March 5, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

Join us Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm for our first Seedy Sunday. You will be able to borrow seeds from our Seed Lending Library (a partnership with the Erin Seed Lending Library), ask Master Gardener, Julia Dimakos and Native Plant expert Shaun Booth questions about growing in our area. The Bruce Trail Club will also be there to let you know about the wonderful outdoor recreation we have in our area!

March Break Events

March Break is just around the corner! Stop by YOUR Library to purchase tickets for Creature Quest, Dufflebag Theatre and Comic Juggler Craig. Tickets are $3 each, or all three events for $8.

Creature Quest will be visiting the Library on Tuesday March 17th, at 10am with an assortment of animal friends. Learn about what makes each of our animal and reptile visitors special, and learn about how we can protect their habitats.

This year “The Nearly World Famous” DuffleBag Theatre will be presenting Robin Hood at Grace Tipling Hall on Wednesday, March 18th at 10 am!

Visit and have the chance to become one of the stars of the show! This production is lively, engaging, and a hit for everyone in the family.

Comic Juggler Craig is back to visit us once again at Grace Tipling Hall on Thursday, March 19th at 10 am with his comedic juggling routine. If you can think of it, he can juggle it! This will be a show full of jokes and laughs.

We will be hosting the EarlyOn Centre for Fun With Science program on Friday, March 20th, from 10 am – 11:30 am. Please contact the library if interested, as registration is required.

Teen Scene:

If you’re looking for something to do over March Break, we’ve got a photography challenge just for Teens! Complete all of the photo challenges and you will be entered to win a “pot of gold”! Pick up your challenges next week, and take the photos between March 14-18. For those less inclined to go outdoors, we’ve also got a MarioKart Tournament planned over the March Break, so you won’t want to miss that either.

*Registration required. You can register for upcoming events by emailing jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca, or registering at the circulation desk.

Upcoming events:

Tuesday, March 10th, 4:00-5:00pm- Paint Night*

Saturday, March 14th- Teen Photo Scavenger Hunt begins!

Tuesday, March 17th, 4:00-5:00pm- MarioKart Tournament

Thursday, March 19th, 8:00pm- Teen Photo Scavenger Hunt entries due

Tuesday, March 24th, DIY Planter, 4:00-5:00pm*

Children’s Programs:

Tween the Pages Book Club is having our first meeting on Friday, March 6th from 3:30-4:30. If your child between the ages of 7-12 would like to join our bi-weekly, read-aloud book club. Please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

Regular children’s programming next week but only special programing during March Break

New Books

Trouble is what I do by Walter Mosley

American dirt by Jeanine Cummins

Voodoo Shanghai by Kristi Charish

One minute out by Mark Greaney

