Shelburne man charged with impaired driving after citizen tip

A concerned motorist called police shortly before 10am on Wednesday, Feb. 26. This motorist was concerned about how a black pick-up truck was driving, including swerving on the road.

A Shelburne police officer located the black pick-up truck and initiated a roadside investigation. As a result of the roadside investigation the driver was brought to the Shelburne Police station for breath tests. The results of those breath tests indicated that the driver had more than triple the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

As a result, 23 year old Justin Graham of Shelburne was charged with impaired driving. He was released on an appearance notice with a court date in early March to answer to the allegations. His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for 7 days.

If anyone has any information in relation to this case or any other matter, they are encouraged to contact the Shelburne Police Service at 519-925-3312 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Stunt drivers charged

Last week Shelburne Police charged two stunt drivers. This week they charged yet another.

“The severe danger of these extreme speeds cannot be stressed enough. Driving at high rates of speed is dangerous to the driver, their passengers, other drivers and passengers on the streets, as well as to pedestrians. There is no excuse for these extreme speeds”, insists Sgt Neumann.

In the middle of the afternoon on Sunday, Feb. 23, a Shelburne police officer was conducting speed enforcement on County Road 124 between Main Street and Wansbrough Way. A white Kia caught the officer’s attention as it appeared to be travelling at a high rate of speed. The officer obtained a radar reading of 92kph in the 60kph zone. However when the officer pulled in behind the vehicle to stop it, the vehicle continued to accelerate to a speed of 132kph – once it had entered to 80kph zone.

The officer was able to get the vehicle stopped a couple kilometers up the road. The 42 year old female driver from Milton was charged with Stunt Driving and assigned a court date in March to answer to the allegation. Her driver’s licence was immediately suspended for 7 days, and the vehicle impounded for 7 days.

A conviction for stunt driving results in fines up $10,000.00, and further licence suspensions.

Scam alert

The Shelburne Police Service is warning the community about a phone scam where someone pretends to be a child or grandchild in a frightening situation. This person has tricked people into giving away identifying information, while telling them that they have been in a serious accident and need bail money. A man then gets on the phone and identifies himself as a lawyer and requests bail money by a specific time. The man, posing as the lawyer, identifies himself as Raymond Porter and requests the bail money to be sent to a specific bank account.

Shelburne Police Service Media Officer PC Jennifer Roach says that this scam is a variation of the Grandparent scam and warns that these people may already know your name and the names of people in your family. “This scam tugs on your heartstrings and plays off of your worst fears. The initial shock of the phone call catches people off guard and takes advantage of that”.

PC Roach suggests the following should you receive this phone call:

• Do not send the money or give any further information.

• Hang up and call the person who is supposedly in trouble or other family to find out what is going on.

• Report the scam to your local police AND

• The Canadian Centre for Anti-Fraud 1 888 495-8501 or info@antifraudcentre.ca

