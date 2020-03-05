Wolves Peewee rep team trail 2-0 in OMHA playoff series

March 5, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Shelburne Wolves Peewee rep team is down two games in their OMHA playoff series with the Frontenac Flyers after back to back losses over the weekend.

Game one of the series got underway on Saturday, February 29, at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex.

The Wolves had a rough start giving up a goal six seconds after the opening face-off. After the first period they were trailing 4-0.

The Wolves managed to fight back scoring three, then tying the game at four with three minutes left in the second period.

With a scoreless third frame the teams returned for a 10 minute overtime period.

Frontenac scored at 2:30 into the OT for the win in game one.

“I think we just kept skating and got some luck bounces, that’s for sure,” said Wolves forward Ayrton Pomeroy after the game. “We played great, I think we stepped it up a notch in the middle. On offence we got pucks to the net and got rebounds. On defence I think we blocked a lot of shots in that game. I think that helped us a lot.”

Teammate, Hunter Lester, said he thought the team had a good game despite the loss.

“I would say we played pretty good,” Hunter said. “We didn’t have the best start but coming into the second and third period we got pucks to the net and started picking up rebounds. We were blocking shots and stepping up on their forwards. At the end we give it all we got and pucks to the net and try to bang in a rebound.”

Goalie, Robert Harris, said there was a lot of pressure on the team when the game went into OT.

“It was a good game,” Robert said. “There was a little bit of pressure at the end in overtime but we just suck it up.”

The teams were back at it at the CDRC the next day for game two of the series.

The Wolves took a 4 – 1 loss and are now behind 2 – 0 in the series.

The Wolves will have some travelling to do this weekend.

Game three of the series gets underway in Frontenac (near Kingston) on Friday evening. Game four is scheduled the following day in Frontenac.

Game five is slated for Shelburne on Sunday, March 8, with a 3:00 p.m. start.

Readers Comments (0)