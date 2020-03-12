EDC and Shelburne Rotary team up to make a ‘splash’

Written By MARNI WALSH

The Shelburne Economic Development Committee (EDC) has teamed up with the Shelburne Rotary Club for the EDC’s Annual Golf Classic.

“When the EDC approached the Rotary Club to suggest the partnership, we jumped at the chance,” says Rotary member Bobbi Ferguson.

The Annual Golf Classic has been running for over 17 years, and has always been organized by the EDC. However, “it was becoming an event that needed more hands to insure its success,” says Bobbi Ferguson. She says the partnership “seemed like a perfect fit because Rotary has a goal to earmark a significant amount of money for the Splash Pad and the sooner we raise the money, the sooner we have a splash pad in Shelburne.” She says, “One hundred percent of the profits from the tournament will go to the Splash Pad, which finally has a home in Greenwood Park.”

Sandra Gallaugher, a Rotary member and a member of the Splash Pad Committee, says she “hopes to fill the club house to a capacity 160 for this great cause.”

The “Let’s Make a Splash” EDC Rotary Golf Classic will be held on June 4th at the Shelburne Golf and Country Club located at 516423 County Rd. 124. Registration for the event will start at 11:30 am with a shotgun start at 1:00pm. It will be a best ball format. Historically, a nine hole tournament, “Let’s Make a Splash” will be an eighteen hole tournament going forward. There will be golf, a steak dinner starting at approximately 6:00 pm, networking, prizes, a silent auction and fun for all. This tournament is open to everyone who wants to help make a splash pad a reality in Shelburne.

The tournament team is looking for sponsors, silent auction items and swag bag items. Park ‘n Play Designs is the 2020 Event Sponsor, and there are a number of sponsorship opportunities available, ranging from a table sponsor of $100 to an event sponsor of $2,000.

Anyone wishing to sponsor “Let’s Make a Splash,” or purchase tickets email edcrotarygolf@sheburne.ca or visit shelburne.ca.

