There’s lots going on over March Break at Shelburne Public Library

March 12, 2020

Only a few days left to buy tickets for our March Break events! Stop by YOUR Library to purchase tickets for Creature Quest, Dufflebag Theatre and Comic Juggler Craig. Tickets are $3 each, or all three events for $8.

Creature Quest will be visiting the Library on Tuesday March 17th, at 10am with an assortment of animal friends. Learn about what makes each of our animal and reptile visitors special, and learn about how we can protect their habitats. Tickets for this event are limited; buy soon to avoid disappointment.

This year “The Nearly World Famous” DuffleBag Theatre will be presenting Robin Hood at Grace Tipling Hall on Wednesday, March 18th at 10 am!

Visit and have the chance to become one of the stars of the show! This production is lively, engaging, and a hit for everyone in the family.

Comic Juggler Craig is back to visit us once again at Grace Tipling Hall on Thursday, March 19th at 10 am with his comedic juggling routine. If you can think of it, he can juggle it! This will be a show full of jokes and laughs.

We will be hosting the EarlyOn Centre for Fun With Science program on Friday, March 20th, from 10 am – 11:30 am. Please contact the library if interested, as registration is required and are limited!

Successful Seedy Sunday

Thank you to all who came out to our first Seedy Sunday. From other community organizations to patrons from near and far, it was clear connections were being made throughout the community. We loaned out over 190 packs of flower seeds, and almost 400 packages of vegetables and herbs! WOW! We’re replenishing on a daily basis, so keep checking back for new varieties.

Teen Scene:

If you’re looking for something to do over March Break, we’ve got a photography challenge just for Teens! Complete all of the photo challenges and you’ll be entered to win a “pot of gold”! Pick up your challenges next week, and take the photos between March 14-18. For those less inclined to go outdoors, we’ve also got a MarioKart Tournament planned over the March Break, so you won’t want to miss that either.

*Registration required. You can register for upcoming events by emailing jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca, or registering at the circulation desk.

Upcoming events:

Saturday, March 14th- Teen Photo Scavenger Hunt begins!

Tuesday, March 17th, 4:00-5:00pm- MarioKart Tournament

Thursday, March 19th, 8:00pm- Teen Photo Scavenger Hunt entries due

Tuesday, March 24, DIY Planter, 4 – 5 pm

