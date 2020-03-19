Traffic complaint leads to impaired driving charge for Shelburne man

March 19, 2020

On March 13, 2020 at approximately 7:20 p.m. the Shelburne Police Service received a traffic complaint regarding a white Acura swerving in traffic.

Quick action on the part of the Shelburne police officer resulted in the vehicle being located and stopped. After making contact with the male driver, the officer became suspicious that the driver had consumed alcohol and conducted a roadside test for alcohol. The male driver failed the roadside test and was consequently placed under arrest and transported to the Shelburne Police Station for further testing, which he also failed.

As a result, 28 year old Thusan Thadchanamoorthy of Shelburne was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired- alcohol

Operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration 80 and over

Mr. Thadchanamoorthy’s driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for 7 days. Mr. Thadchanamoorthy will appear in Ontario Court in Orangeville in late March to answer to the allegations made against him.

The Shelburne Police Service would like to thank the concerned citizens who made the traffic complaint. Their concern and subsequent action directly resulted in an impaired driver being removed from our roads.

COVID 19 scams

The Shelburne Police Service is warning residents that scams related to COVID-19 are starting to circulate across Ontario.

While the Shelburne Police Service has not yet received a report or complaint of this activity, it is aware of this and wants to be pro-active in alerting residents.

COVID-19 scams currently circulating include the following:

Private companies offering fast COVID-19 testing.

People pretending to be a nurse and offering your COVID-19 results if you give your credit card information.

Consumers purchasing large amounts of products to resell at higher prices.

Fraudsters urging people to invest in new stocks related to COVID-19

Shelburne Police Service Media Officer PC Jennifer Roach urges residents to “Stop, pause and think before providing any personal or banking information or agreeing to these services. It is disgusting that there are people who are using this virus for personal gain, however, as always we have to be vigilant with our personal and banking information”.

The Shelburne Police Service are also urging people to beware of any miracle cures, herbal remedies and other questionable offers, such as COVID-19 vaccinations and faster testing. As well, Shelburne Police are advising to only visit reputable sites for health information, such as Health Canada and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

If you receive a phone call or someone attends your home attempting to sell you any of the above, PC Roach suggests that you Report the scam to your local police AND

The Canadian Centre for Anti-Fraud 1 888 495-8501 or info@antifraudcentre.ca

