NDBL gearing up for 2020 season

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

With the start of the baseball season just over a month away, the North Dufferin Baseball League is putting the schedule together and finalizing team entries for this season.

The senior division defending champions, the New Lowell Knights will be returning to defend their title.

The senior division will field 12 teams on the diamond this year. That’s two down from last season.

The Alliston Athletics finished four seasons and have asked for a one year leave of absence.

Also not returning are the Orangeville Giants. The Giants were suspended last year and did not complete the playoffs.

“We are looking forward to the season,” said NDBL secretary Scott Anderson. “It’s always exciting to get out on the diamonds after the winter. The schedules are being drawn up and we hope to start play the first week of May.”

The senior division will play a 25 game regular season schedule.

Senior teams this year will included the Mansfield Cubs, Bolton Brewers, Ivy Leafs, New Lowell Knights, Clearview Orioles, Ivy Rangers, Midland Mariners, Lisle Astros, Creemore Braves, Bolton Dodgers, Barrie Angles, Clarksburg Blues.

In the junior division there will be a new team in the line-up.

The Creemore Junior Braves have been entered in the line-up and will bring the junior division to five teams for this coming season.

Other junior teams will include Ivy, Orangeville, Orillia, and Midland.

The junior division will compete in a 20 schedule for the regular season.

The NDBL has a long history in the region dating back to 1930. Several generations of players many from the same families have played in the League.

The only time play was interrupted was during the war years when the League did operate between 1940 and 1945.

The most winning team is Creemore who have hoisted the championship Strother Cup 16 times.

In recent years, Creemore had a four year championship run from 2005 to 2008.

The Bolton Brewers took over the title of most consecutive wins with a five year streak from 2009 to 2013.

