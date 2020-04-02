News from Shelburne Public Library

April 2, 2020 · 0 Comments

During our Closure

Keeping our staff, our patrons, and our community safe is absolutely our first priority. However, we are working our hardest to provide online information and programming for you during this time. We always say YOUR library is open 24/7 and now more than ever is the time to try out all the features and resources we offer. On Monday night, we had our first online Sleepy Story Time and it generated a lot of fun and excitement! Be sure to watch our social media for future online programs.

Our Flipster magazines are really worth looking at; full page, colourful copies of some of your favourite magazines to browse and enjoy. I have read a number of books online over the last week or so but like many of you, I do enjoy holding a book in my hand.

We will be sending out graphics and information about all the databases we have for you on our online resources page (http://shelburnelibrary.ca/onlineresources.html), including access to brand new resources like TumbleMath, AudiobookCloud, and RomanceCloud for those out there looking to keep their brains active!

Send major concerns or card renewals to info@shelburnelibrary.ca. Those all come directly to me. Do NOT worry about renewals or fines during these times.

We miss you all and send our heartfelt wishes that you and your families stay well!

Great Divide Challenge

The Great Divide Challenge is still on starting Wednesday, April 1st!

All you need to do is track your daily steps and then report them to YOUR Library by emailing jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca. Looking for some ideas on how to get your steps in? Try walking around your backyard, on your treadmill, or up and down the stairs, as you can. While physical distancing is causing some chaos in our lives, it’s important we keep moving to stay healthy!

Teen Scene

We are still working out the digital programs to bring to the Teens of Shelburne, and we’d be happy to hear any of your ideas; just email jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca and keep your eye on our social media accounts for further updates & challenges!

Children’s Programs

We are happy to bring you some Children’s Story Times LIVE on our social media pages. Keep an eye on our posts to see when the next one will be.

Need some new ideas for your homeschooling schedule? Look at our Online Resources page. There are several resources to work into your at home schedule.

