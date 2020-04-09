Local councillor establishes new social distancing Easter Egg Hunt

Written By MARNI WALSH

Easter celebrations may seem a dichotomy of ideals – with fuzzy yellow chicks and chocolate faced children positioned against a backdrop of sacrifice upon the cross; but at the heart of it all, lies a message of rebirth, change and hope – sought, all at once, in spiritual gratitude, the signs of spring, and the laughter of children.

This year, amid a global crisis, that message holds especially true.

Here in Shelburne, the littlest residents, separated from playmates for weeks, are ready for the joy and fun that Easter brings.

Shelburne councillor Lindsay Wegener, who has organized Shelburne’s Easter Egg Hunt for the last several years, has found a way to hold with the tradition, despite the limitations brought on by COVID-19. Coun. Wegener says it was during her social media travels, that she came across a social distancing initiative and alternative to bring a different kind of Easter Egg Hunt to the community; she has created an activity that kids and families can safely enjoy.

Coun. Wegener is encouraging Shelburne families to decorate Easter eggs and place them where children in cars, or walking, can hunt and spot them.

“There are no rules, except to make your eggs and display them in windows on doors outside, or in your gardens – anything to provide visible presence,” says Coun. Wegener.

She is hoping families will have the eggs displayed by Good Friday, so supervised children can hunt for the weekend.

“Especially Sunday,” she says, “As families won’t be sharing that day with loved ones outside their household.”

She added, “My vision is to lift the morale of our community by offering a unique event that allows children to get excited about creating an egg craft that will make others happy to hunt and seek, and about their own adventure to hunt and seek the eggs of others.”

However, the councillor had a clear caution for those participating.

“I would like to remind those taking part to please comply with all social distancing and social isolation orders,” she says. “Take a walk, but remember to stay a safe distance from others also seeking eggs. Also, remember social isolation means completing this activity only with those in your current household. To those driving – remain focused on the road and obey all speed limits, maybe even reduce the posted speed, and allow your child(ren) to be the one seeking the eggs.”

Several residents have come on board with the idea and are already showing brightly decorated eggs in their windows.

“It’s my hope to provide some positive family fun for the community during this challenging time,” Coun. Wegener says. “A slight distraction from the fact they can’t spend Easter with loved ones not currently residing in their home.”

