Shelburne Domino’s thanking frontline workers by offering special deals

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

While many businesses have been forced to close due to the current COVID-19 crisis, many others are continuing their valuable service to the community.

As a food distributor, Domino’s Pizza in Shelburne is still offering take-out service and delivery to the area, although their dining area is currently closed.

Well known for their charitable contributions to local minor hockey as well as the Special Olympics through local Shelburne Police Service initiatives, Domino’s is once again stepping up to help out the community.

“In times like this, we can appreciate those that are going out there every day and going to work and making sure that people that are home are safe and secure,” said Domino’s Pizza owner, Rishi Kakar. “We want to honour them and give them something in return and thank them for all they do.”

Shelburne Domino’s will be offering a 50 per cent discount to all health workers, emergency workers, and grocery store employees, to make things a little easier after working a long shift.

You can stop in at the store, or you can have a pizza delivered. Home delivery features a non-contact approach.

“The way zero-contact delivery works is that when a pizza comes out of the oven it goes straight into a box,” Mr. Kakar explained. “From that box it goes into another bag. You can pay online, you can even tip the driver online. The driver will place the box at the door, knock on the door and step back six feet. After the customer leaves he picks up the makeshift box so they’re not leaving the pizza on the floor. We’re encouraging every one to take advantage of this pay online system.”

Domino’s is still open seven days a week with limited hours.

The current discount still applies to regular customers from Monday to Wednesday.

The special deal for health care workers, emergency personnel, and grocery workers will apply for all days of the week.

