Shelburne Public Library news

April 9, 2020

During our Closure

Keeping our staff, our patrons, and our community safe is absolutely our first priority. However, we are working our hardest to provide online information and programming for you during this time. We always say YOUR library is open 24/7 and now more than ever is the time to try out all the features and resources we offer.

WE have just subscribed to new online resources such as Press Reader which carries newspapers and magazines in over 60 languages. Ancestry also can now be accessed at home and we have a three-month trial to Kanopy for movies. Please check out our Facebook and online resources. If you would like to receive our weekly email as with all other questions relating to accessing these resources please contact us at info@shelburnelibrary.ca

Great Divide Challenge

The first few days of the Great Divide Trail Challenge showed us there is some stiff competition in this community! If you haven’t had a change to check out the leaderboard, head over to our Facebook page (/shelburnelibrary) or Instagram (@ShelburneONLibrary) to see who was in the lead at the beginning of this week.

Teen Scene

If you haven’t had a chance to see the wonderful photos taken for the first Teen Photography Challenge, head over to our Facebook page where we’ve created an album! The winner of our first challenge was announced on Monday, so congratulations again to Luke!

To keep the enthusiasm going, we’ve launched another Teen Photography Challenge with brand new photo prompts, which can also be found on our Facebook and Instagram pages! If Teens have private social media accounts (as we encourage), we ask parents to post on behalf of their Teens and tag the Library, or send them via email to jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca. The winner will once again win a $25 gift card! Don’t forget—all of these prompts can be completed around your own home, while maintaining a safe physical distance from others!

Children’s Programs

We are happy to bring you some Children’s Story Times LIVE on our social media pages. Keep an eye on our posts to see when the next one will be.

Need some new ideas for your homeschooling schedule? Look at our Online Resources page. There are several resources to work into your at home schedule.

