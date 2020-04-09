‘Every little bit helps’ says Legion president

Written By MARNI WALSH

As COVID-19 hit Dufferin County in the past weeks, area businesses, organizations, and individuals are stepping up to do what they can to aid in the fight against the growing pandemic. And who better to enter the battle than members of the Royal Canadian Legion?

On behalf of the Legion, Lesa Peat, President of Branch 220 in Shelburne made a donation of protective gloves to front line staff at Shelburne Residence Retirement and Nursing Home on Robert Street, in order “to help ensure our veterans and community are safe.”

“I knew we had six boxes of gloves in our pantry,” says Ms. Peat, “so I contacted Sarah Ricci [Shelburne Residence] to see if we could help. I asked if they needed anything else like kleenex, toilet paper or food. The gloves are what they needed.”

Ms. Peat also put together Legion gift bags for veterans in long term care facilities.

“I gave them a card expressing that we are thinking of them, added chocolate bars and chips to the bags and sent one of them their favourite tea cup,” she said.

It was a veteran’s birthday last week, and it is a Legion tradition to celebrate with coffee and cake at Wednesday’s coffee group. Lesa Peat says, “The veteran’s daughter told me he was scared and confused as to why he couldn’t go to his group. I wanted him to enjoy his day, so I gave him a special Legion birthday card and his treats. His daughter contacted me this morning and said he was so happy to receive his gift from the Legion.”

Hoping to keep community spirits up, Lesa Peat says it is her “daily routine is to post a positive of picture on Facebook.” Online, long term care staff thanked Lesa Peat and the Legion “for the generous donation” of protective gloves, writing, “every little bit helps” and the “generosity does not go unnoticed.”

As President, Lesa Peat says, “Shelburne Branch 220 of the Royal Canadian Legion will keep it’s flag at half mast until this virus is over. Lest we forget the people that have passed away due to COVID-19.”

