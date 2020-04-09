All sporting activities delayed due to COVID-19

April 9, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The opportunity to get outdoors and play some summer sports will most likely be delayed well into the summer.

Currently there are no active sports leagues operating and both public and private venues have been closed.

This means many sports that would normally be gearing up for a start in May have cancelled tryouts and league meetings for at least the next few weeks.

Cancellations are affecting just about every sporting event from organized league to pick-up games in local parks.

Locally, the Shelburne Vets Lacrosse Club has put everything on hold and still hoping to get things underway later in the season.

The Shelburne Shooters Ball Hockey club is also currently on hold.

With local parks now off limits for any sporting activities, all area baseball diamonds are closed as is Greenwood park and the soccer fields there will be idle and unavailable for the foreseeable future.

That also includes the basketball court at Greenwood.

Baseball, slo-pitch, and softball leagues won’t be allowed on any diamonds any time soon. This includes try-outs or practices. Leagues are not allowing executive members to meet to plan for scheduling.

The Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex, a hub of activity for summer activities is currently closed.

This means the outdoor pool at the complex will most likely not be opened for some time depending on when sanctions are lifted and the Complex is back up and operating.

Even private activities like going out and tossing a ball or practicing lacrosse skills are being discouraged so as to comply with social distancing protocol.

Once sanctions are lifted, most leagues will either have a shortened season or possibly cancel the entire season if it is deemed not practical to continue with the amount of time left.

At the high school level, there won’t be any District 4 championships this year for spring sports.

With schools currently not operating, and no time frame given as to when students may return, there are going to be some blank years in the championship record books for badminton, rugby, girls soccer, and track and field events.

