Community spirit renewed in Shelburne over Easter weekend

April 16, 2020

Written By MARNI WALSH

The indefatigable spirit of Shelburne residents rose and was renewed Easter weekend when the community came together to celebrate both its heroes and its little ones.

On Good Friday, Cst. Jeff McLean and Sgt. Mark Bennett of the Shelburne Police Service organized a drive by parade to express thanks and respect to every employee working under the pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic while caring for the residents of Dufferin Oaks and Shelburne Residence.

“We wanted to show how much we appreciate the dedication and commitment of not only these frontline healthcare workers but all staff at these facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Police Chief Kent Moore told the Free Press. “Each day these workers are attending a high risk environment to care for our community’s most vulnerable. I know they do a great job on a regular basis, but the there is no doubt the past few weeks have been extremely hard for them and this was just one small way we could say thank you.”

The Chief reports, “What started out to be a small parade of approximately ten vehicles ended up with approximately ninety vehicles including police, fire, paramedics and many of our citizens. It was very touching to see our community come together in a time like this.”

Shelburne Mayor Wade Mills, who also took part in the parade, says he “was honoured to join with a number of first responders and residents who paid tribute to frontline workers on Friday morning. It was an emotional experience to say the least and I was heartened to see such an overwhelming turnout.”

Deputy Mayor Steve Anderson says, “The type of community and character of our residents was once again on full display this past weekend starting with the street parade, led by our first responders, to thank all the workers and residents of both Dufferin Oaks and Shelburne Residence. Shelburne is being Shelburne and I am proud to represent this Town. At a time when we are inundated with bad news, it feels good to see people wanting to make a positive difference.”

Deputy Mayor Anderson says he is “proud to say that many others have stepped up to the plate, such as Coun. Lindsay Wegenerwith her creative Easter Egg Hunt, and Sadie’s Sweet Boutique providing first responders and residents in long-term care with cup cakes to lift their spirits. I also want to say a big thank you to many others in the community that are making homemade masks and face shields for our frontline workers.”

Coun. Lindsay Wegener says beautiful weather Sunday afternoon “brought out many community members walking to enjoy fresh air” for Shelburne’s first Social Distancing Easter Egg Hunt.

“My family and I choose to drive around town so we could cover as much ground as possible.” She says those who participated “had wonderful displays of creativity. Large painted eggs in windows and on doors some in gardens and even hanging from trees. The community spirit was alive and I had some positive comments from those that walked around town and witnessed the displays.”

On Sunday, costumed walkers and police cruisers made the rounds to wave at families who cheered from their porches. First Avenue resident, Karren Wallace says, the neighbour kids loved it, as well as my 82 year old mother who has compromised health and as such can’t be out and about. It made her day.”

“In a time of crisis, we get a chance to see what people and a community is all about,” says Deputy Mayor Anderson. “In Shelburne, it is clear for the world to see that we are stronger together.”

