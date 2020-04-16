Shelburne Public Library News

April 16, 2020

During our Closure

I know we are all finding this period of our life a challenge. At the same time, there are lots of opportunities for new adventures and explorations while doing our best to keep safe and others around us safe as well. We are working to find innovative new ways to bring our service to you. There isn`t one day that we are not thinking about that.

I hope you have found time to try some of our new online resources such as Press Reader which carries newspapers and magazines in over 60 languages. Ancestry also can now be accessed at home and we have a three-month trial to Kanopy for movies. Please check out our Facebook and online resources. If you would like to receive our weekly email as with all other questions relating to accessing these resources please contact us at info@shelburnelibrary.ca

Send other major concerns or card renewals to info@shelburnelibrary.ca. Those all come directly to me. Do NOT worry about renewals or fines during these times.

Great Divide Challenge

If you haven’t had a chance to check out the leaderboard, head over to our Facebook page (/shelburnelibrary) or Instagram (@ShelburneONLibrary) to see who was in the lead at the beginning of this week. Our leader from last week logged over 140,000 steps! Amazing! You can still email in last week’s steps to jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca, and we look forward to seeing the steps you have put in this week!

Teen Scene

The photos from our second Teen Photography Challenge are now uploaded in a new album on our Facebook page, so head there and check them out! Our new winner for this challenge is Kailyn!

We will be launching a brand new photography challenge in the coming days, which will be found on our Facebook and Instagram pages! This time we are going to have just 1 prompt, but encourage participants to take multiple photos for it. Each new photo will count for an entry. Stay tuned for details! If Teens have private social media accounts (as we encourage), we ask parents to post on behalf of their Teens and tag the Library, or send them via email to jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca. The winner will once again win a $25 gift card! Don’t forget—all of these prompts can be completed around your own home, while maintaining a safe physical distance from others!

Children’s Programs

Your Library is finding creative ways to bring you Children’s Library programming! This now includes printables with our LIVE programming.

We are happy to bring you Sleepy Story Time LIVE on our social media pages. We will be streaming every Monday and Friday evening at 7:00 pm.

Each Tuesday from 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm we will be streaming ‘Tween the Page Book Club Live from Facebook and Instagram. Together we are reading Holes by Louis Sachar, and completing activities at home after each read-aloud. If you miss the stream – no worries! We are posting our readings on our YouTube page. Visit our Facebook page to grab the link.

Every Wednesday we are posting a brand new LEGO Build Challenge online!

Need some new ideas for your homeschooling schedule? Take a look at our Online Resources page. There are several resources to work into your at home schedule.

Interested in keeping up to date with the Children’s Library? Email children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will sign you up to our email list.

