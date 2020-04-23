Headwaters Arts goes virtual with release of ‘Inspired by…!”

Written By MARNI WALSH

The non-profit organization, Headwaters Arts re-opened its most recent show, ‘Inspired by…!’ as a Virtual Gallery Tour online on April 16.

Like so many other shows and exhibits, “Inspired by…!” had to be closed early, at its usual location at the Alton Mills Art Gallery, due to the COVID-19 crisis.

This newest show is described as “ a glorious kaleidoscope of talent and artistic treasures,” by Connie Munson, Chair of Headwaters Arts.

She says, “The natural world as magnified, abstracted, or a lingering mood is explored in these pieces. Likewise, the human figure, as captured by environmental photography or in impressionistic landscapes, is a prominent influence for some members.”

The “Inspired by..!” exhibit originally opened at the Alton Mills Gallery on March 14. At the opening reception, patrons had a chance to meet with the artists and “share some conversations about what moves them to create while enjoying the exciting and energetic exhibit,” Connie Munson told the Free Press.

Now, Headwaters Arts is giving more viewers a chance to experience that insight online when they “step behind the curtain and meet the elusive muse that inspired artist-members” featured in the exhibit. For example, on the virtual sight, area sculptor, Wendy Reid reveals that she is “inspired completely by the complexities of hands .. . (they) hold clues …”

“Colour, rich and full, texture, both visual and tactile, swelling forms, and strong lines are elemental and joyfully used,” says Connie Munson. The Headwaters Arts’ Chair invites everyone to “enjoy sculpture, acrylics, mixed media, photography, textile art, and a soupcon of the surreal with a nod to the animal world.”

Headwaters Arts “celebrates and promotes the work of their artist members with ten shows throughout the year.” Meet the muses and learn about the inspirations of individual Headwaters’ artists in “Inspired by …!” online from April 16 – May 12 at https://headwatersarts.com/.

Gallery Coordinators will be working online to facilitate sales of the artwork and answer inquires.

