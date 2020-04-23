Shelburne Public Library news

April 23, 2020 · 0 Comments

During our Closure

Many of you have tried some of our new online resources such as Press Reader which carries newspapers and magazines in over 60 languages. Ancestry can now be accessed at home and we have a three-month trial to Kanopy for movies. Please check out our Facebook and online resources. If you would like to receive our weekly email as with all other questions relating to accessing these resources please contact us at info@shelburnelibrary.ca

Send other major concerns or card renewals to info@shelburnelibrary.ca. Those all come directly to me. Do NOT worry about renewals or fines during these times.

Great Divide Challenge

The leaders of last week’s step challenge really showed us how it’s done! The top 3 steppers had over 115,000 steps each. If you haven’t had a chance to check out the leaderboard, head over to our Facebook page or Instagram to see who was in the lead at the beginning of this week. You can still email in last week’s steps to jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca, and we look forward to seeing the steps you’ve put in this week!

Teen Scene

This week’s Teen Photography Challenge is going to make us all hungry! We want to see photos of Teens creating a healthy meal from start to finish!

Each new photo will count for an entry. If Teens have private social media accounts (as we encourage), we ask parents to post on behalf of their Teens and tag the Library, or send them via email to jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca. The winner will once again win a $25 gift card! Don’t forget—all of these prompts can be completed around your own home, while maintaining a safe physical distance from others!

Children’s Programs

Your Library is finding creative ways to bring you Children’s Library programming! This now includes printables with our LIVE programming.

We are happy to bring you Sleepy Story Time LIVE on our social media pages. We will be streaming every Monday and Friday evening at 7:00 pm.

Each Tuesday from 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm we will be streaming ‘Tween the Page Book Club Live from Facebook and Instagram. Together we are reading Holes by Louis Sachar, and completing activities at home after each read-aloud. If you miss the stream – no worries! We are posting our readings on our YouTube page. Visit our Facebook page to grab the link.

Every Wednesday we are posting a brand new LEGO Build Challenge online!

Need some new ideas for your homeschooling schedule? Take a look at our Online Resources page. There are several resources to work into your at home schedule.

Interested in keeping up to date with the Children’s Library? Email children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will sign you up to our email list.

New Books

We have placed orders for our new books for the Spring and Summer season. Our hope is that when the library re-opens we will have all your favourite authors and all the new titles available for you. WE have also done major work in cleaning the library so again, when we re-open everything will be fresh and ready to go. Unfortunately, there isn’t a possible timeline yet and our main focus now needs to be keeping everyone safe. Make sure you sign up for our newsletter if you are not receiving it, by email info@shelburnelibrary.ca. We will respond as quickly as we can.

Readers Comments (0)