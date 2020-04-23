Shelburne Jr. Schooners latest club to cancel summer season

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

If your kids are planning on playing softball this summer, it will have to be some pickup games and some practice throwing the ball around.

The Shelburne Jr. Schooners have cancelled the entire season due to the current situation and the fact the local ball diamonds will be unavailable until a least June 30.

The Jr. Schooners have teams in several minor divisions and play other softball clubs from around the region.

They can usually be found filling the diamonds at Hyland Park during the spring and summer months.

Club executive initially approached the season with caution and monitored the situation to see when they could expect to get the league running.

However, it became apparent that due to the restrictions on sporting activities and availability of parks and facilities in both the town and around the province, a 2020 season would not be able to take place.

The Club posted the following statement on their Facebook page.

“Our executive would like to take this time to thank you all for your patience and support as we were waiting and discussing the potential likelyhood of getting in a softball season post COVID-19 outbreak. It is with huge disappointment but great understanding we are announcing that we will be forfeiting this season for all ages and levels within the organization. Amidst the widespread illnesses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Town of Shelburne has made the difficult decision to cancel all current and upcoming programs and activities that have been scheduled on Town Property until June 30, 2020. At that time we should of already been well into our season and it is still unknown if the closures wouldn’t be extended further.”

The Club is issuing refunds to those who have already registered for the 2020 season.

The time frame for the availability of local sporting venues is currently unknown.

The predicted June 30, date is only a guideline and that restriction may be extended through the summer months.

