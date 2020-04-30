Cooling off this summer may require a backyard sprinkler with local pool closed

April 30, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

You probably ran through the backyard sprinkler on a hot day when you were a kid.

This summer you may have the chance to relive your youth and get out the hose to cool down during a July heatwave.

The only public pool in town, that refreshing place with a diving board and life guards at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex could possibly be locked up tight for the entire summer.

While it’s still a few weeks before CDRC staff would be putting serious effort into getting the pool ready for the summer, as of now there is no indication of when or if the pool will be opening at all this summer.

In addition to recreational swimming, the pool hosts swimming lessons through several sessions during the summer months.

The pool is currently in it’s post winter state.

An inquiry to the CDRC about the possibility of a pool opening as well as summer camp availability received a response that said “At this time it is a wait and see type of scenario for both camp and pool programming.”

It is expected that the decision makers will address the situation in the coming weeks to discuss summer activities at the Recreation Complex.

Considering that a swimming pool brings a lot people together in close proximity, and the fact that the coronavirus can be shared via water droplets, there may be a good chance that pool activities may be cancelled this summer.

Also currently undecided is whether summer day camps will take place this years.

The popular day camps are open for kids ages four to 12, and have weekly themes, swimming, games, and a variety of fun activities.

Day camps run from the first week in July through to the Labour Day long weekend. They are reasonably priced and have fun themes such as Carnival Quest, Space and Science, and Lights, Camera Action.

The camps provide a full day activities for youngsters beginning at 7:30 a.m.

As with the pool, it has not yet been decided when activities at the CDRC will resume or if the current situation will force a summer shut-down.

Get your hose and sprinkler ready – it could be a long and hot summer.

