Local fundraiser feeding frontline workers in care homes

April 30, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By MARNI WALSH

Andrea Davis of Shelburne has started a Go Fund Me initiative to help bring wholesome and uplifting meals to the staff at Dufferin Oaks and Shelburne Residence long term care facilities.

Inspired by a similar initiative in Oakville, Andrea Davis responded to the news that frontline workers in the Shelburne care facilities were not only facing danger, but exhaustion. She began the fundraiser on Easter Sunday.

Raised in Mississauga, Andrea Davis and her family moved to Shelburne eight years ago “to get out of the hustle and bustle of city living.” She works remotely in Talent Acquisition for an Agriculture company.

In the first two weeks, funds raised by the community and business sponsorships have provided six food deliveries to 80 workers – almost 500 individual meals – to frontline workers at the long term care homes in Shelburne.

“We rotate between lunch and dinner each Thursday, so that we hit a different shift of workers,” says Ms. Davis.

An integral part of the concept was to keep the money raised local by engaging Shelburne area restaurants to prepare the meal. This means the benefit is not only feeding are frontline workers, but supporting small businesses during the pandemic lockdown that has brought revenue flow to a stand still for many companies.

“The community response is overwhelming,” says Andrea Davis. “There are no words to describe the response, and not just through this initiative.” She reports countless “thank you” posts from the care homes expressing gratitude to people dropping things off.

“I think our community understands the pressure on these workers and wants them to know we are praying for them, and that we are wanting to show our support to try to lift their spirits in even the smallest gestures,” she says.

“I think what resonates most with me is that these individuals live mostly locally. They care for these residents every day, and unlike the hospitals, they know them,” says Andrea Davis. “They are almost family to them.”

Ms. Davis hopes the Go Fund Me will “keep going as long as the homes are experiencing difficult times.”

She says staff is “working very long emotional shifts” and “the stress that is on them seeing this in their home and experiencing this loss is unimaginable.”

“I know of a couple workers that have separated from their families because of exposure; they are sacrificing being with their own family to care for our most vulnerable. Those that do go home…I can’t imagine the fear for what they may be carrying into their homes and to their family.”

Community and business sponsors to date include:

April 16th : the meal was prepared by Beyond the Gate and paid for by the community on Go Fund Me

April 23rd: Meal was prepared by Shannon’s Tap and Grill and 100 percent paid for by Domestic Diva’s Cleaning Co.

April 30th: the meal will be prepared by School Days Café and 100 percent provided by an anonymous donor.

May 7th : the meal will be prepared by Dufferin Public House and 100 percent provided by Select Mortgage Corporation.

May 14th: the meal will be prepared by Healthy Craving and will be paid for by the community raised money from Go Fund Me.

May 21st: the Lions Club of Shelburne will be providing a catered meal from a local catering company.

Andrea continues to work to engage local restaurant providers and sponsors for future meals, for Shelburne’s frontline workers, beyond those dates. “This is really not about me,” says Andrea Davis, “ I simply created a link and am administrating the meals. The outpouring is all the community.” To participate or donate, visit the Go Fund Me link posted on Shelburne Q&A or reach out to Andreadavis325@hotmail.com

