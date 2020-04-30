Routine speeding stop results in eight further charges laid

April 30, 2020 · 0 Comments

During the afternoon hours on Tuesday April 21, a Shelburne Police officer was conducting radar speed enforcement in a 40kph community safety zone residential street.

A fast moving red Honda Civic caught the officers attention, and was found to be travelling 67kph. The officer conducted a vehicle stop. During the roadside investigation, a few additional Highway Traffic Act offences were noted, and the officer came to believe that the driver was not properly identifying himself.

Eventually the roadside investigation resulted in the driver being arrested and positively identified. Once identity was confirmed, it was found that among other infractions, the driver was on a court Recognizance which required him to remain under house arrest. Further it was revealed that his licence was under suspension and was on probation.

What started out as a fairly typically speeding investigation resulted in 22 year old De-Andre Williams Bonner of Shelburne charged with:

Obstruct Peace Officer (Criminal Code)

Identity Fraud (Criminal Code)

Fail to Comply with Recognizance (Criminal Code)

Speeding 67km/hr in a posted 40km/hr zone (Highway Traffic Act)

Driving while under suspension (Highway Traffic Act)

Driver motor vehicle, no validation on plate (Highway Traffic Act)

Fail to comply with probation order (Criminal Code)

Drive vehicle or boat with Cannabis readily available (Cannabis Control Act)

If anyone has any information in relation to this case or any other matter, they are encouraged to contact the Shelburne Police Service at 519-925-3312 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Beware of COVID-19 scams

Beware of the following COVID-19 related scams and frauds being reported:

Unsolicited calls, emails and texts giving medical advice or requesting urgent action or payment . If you didn’t initiate contact, you don’t know who you’re communicating to. Never respond or click on suspicious links and attachments. Never give out your personal or financial details.

Unauthorized or fraudulent charities requesting money for victims, products or research. Don’t be pressured into making a donation. Verify that a charity is registered

High-priced or low-quality products purchased in bulk by consumers and resold for profit. These item may be expired and/or dangerous to your health.

Questionable offers, such as: miracle cures, herbal remedies, vaccinations, faster testing.

Fake and deceptive online ads, including: cleaning products, hand sanitizers, other items in high demand.

Cleaning or heating companies offering duct cleaning services or filters to protect from COVID-19, offering “special” air filters

Local and provincial hydro/electrical power companies threatening to disconnect your power for non-payment.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the World Health Organization offering fake lists for sale of COVID-19 infected people in your neighbourhood

Public Health Agency of Canada giving false results saying you have been tested positive for COVID-19, or tricking you into confirming your health card and credit card numbers for a prescription

Red Cross and other known charities offering free medical products (e.g. masks) for a donation.

•Government departments sending out coronavirus-themed phishing emails tricking you into opening malicious attachments, tricking you to reveal sensitive personal and financial details.

Financial advisors pressuring people to invest in hot new stocks related to the disease, offering financial aid and/or loans to help you get through the shut downs

Private companies offering fast COVID-19 tests for sale.

Only hospitals can perform the tests. No other tests are genuine or guaranteed to provide accurate results

To help protect yourself, keep the following points in mind:

Don’t be afraid to say no: If a telemarketer tries to get you to buy something or to send them money right away, request the information in writing and/or hang up.

Do your research: Always verify that the organization you’re dealing with is legitimate before you take any other action (i.e. look online for contact information for the company that supposedly called you, and call them to confirm).

Talk to a trusted loved one: If you’ve received a call or other contact from a family member in trouble, talk to other family members to confirm the situation.

Watch out for fake or deceptive ads, or spoofed emails: Always verify the company and its services are real before you contact them.

Don’t give out personal information: Beware of unsolicited calls where the caller asks you for personal information. If you didn’t initiate the call, you don’t know who you’re talking to.

Beware of upfront fees: Many scams request you to pay fees in advance of receiving goods, services, or a prize. It’s illegal for a company to ask you to pay a fee upfront before they’ll give you a loan.

To find reliable COVID-19 related information be sure to check the following legitimate websites:

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) – Public Health Agency of Canada: www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/coronavirus-disease-covid-19.html

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak – World Health Organization www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019

Ontario Government COVID-19 Website: https://covid-19.ontario.ca/

For more information about these scams and others, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.: www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm

If you believe someone has contacted you attempting to scam you, report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre: www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm

If you have lost money to a scam call the police to report the incident.

Readers Comments (0)