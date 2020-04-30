Shelburne Library News

April 30, 2020 · 0 Comments

During our Closure:

We hope you are trying some of our new online resources such as Press Reader which carries newspapers and magazines in over 60 languages: Ancestry which can now be accessed at home and Kanopy for movies. Please check out our Facebook and online resources. If you would like to receive our weekly email as with all other questions relating to accessing these resources please contact us at info@shelburnelibrary.ca

Great Divide Challenge

There was a bit of a shake up on our leaderboard this week, with C. White logging over 150,000 steps last week! This week was not so conducive to getting outside and getting those steps in, but those laps around the house doing housework still add up! If you’re still up late on Friday nights getting those steps in, you can send your step counts in to jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca on Saturday mornings!

Teen Scene

If you haven’t had a chance to check out the photos of Teens creating a meal from last week, head over to our social pages and check them out. Kate B. was the winner of last week’s challenge–it’s clear her siblings enjoyed her cooking very much!

Children’s Programs

YOUR Library is finding creative ways to bring you Children’s Library programming! This now includes printables with our LIVE programming.

We are happy to bring you Sleepy Story Time LIVE on our social media pages. We will be streaming every Monday and Friday evening at 7:00 pm.

Each Tuesday from 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm we will be streaming ‘Tween the Page Book Club Live from Facebook and Instagram. Together we are reading Holes by Louis Sachar, and completing activities at home after each read-aloud. If you miss the stream – no worries! We are posting our readings on our YouTube page. Visit our Facebook page to grab the link.

Every Wednesday we are posting a brand new LEGO Build Challenge online!

Readers Comments (0)