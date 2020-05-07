Choices Youth Shelter urgently in need of donations

Choices Youth Shelter in Orangeville is the only emergency shelter for youth in Dufferin County.

The non-profit organization provides temporary accommodations and services for homeless youth from ages 16 to 24 years. Required changes due to COVID-19, have increased the shelter’s financial shortfall, putting the organization in an urgent situation.

“While Dufferin County generously provides significant funding, Choices depends on grants and community donations for over 50 percent of our budget,” says the shelter’s director, Althea Casamento. Consequently, the shelter is appealing to the community for donations to help us address funding challenges.

Choices Youth Shelter has been helping vulnerable youth since 2001. The facility on Townline, currently has 11 staff and can accommodate 20 youth. However, due to physical distancing, Althea Casamento says, “we can not accommodate the max capacity and have opened our Headwaters Transitional Housing to further assist youth.”

The director explained that costly accommodations have been necessary to protect youth with a safe environment during the pandemic. Changes include, increased operating times and staffing levels to keep the shelter open 24/7 with staff onsite; readjusted accommodations in accordance with Public Health guidance; repurposed space for isolation and quarantine rooms; the purchase of personal protective equipment for staff; and increased cleaning and health-related expenses.

“The emergency shelter component is vital to the very basic fundamental need for safety, food and shelter,” says Althea Casamento who took over as director in June of 2019. “We currently have two Case Managers and an Addictions Counsellor for our residents. These individuals work with our residents to create goals and a succession plan.”

“Programming is aimed at educating our youth and preparing them for successful integration into the community as productive members,” says the Director. “The shelter has implemented the Targeted Independent Living Program which consist of Life Skills, Wellness Programs, and Food and Nutrition Programs.”

All proceeds raised go directly to shelter operations and the staff at Choices say any amount of support will be greatly appreciated. Funds can be donated at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/choices-youth-shelter.

