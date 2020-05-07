Cobwebs and Caviar – from stylish fashion to vital personal protective gear

May 7, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

When life hands you lemons, you can make lemonade.

You take a bad situation and make the best of it.

That is what one local business owner is doing during this current pandemic.

A.J. Cavey, owner at Cobwebs and Caviar on Main Street in Shelburne, may have had to close her store, but along with a team of volunteers, the group has been using their skills as quilters to make protective masks and gowns to help front line workers stay safe.

The store, which has a book shop, quilting supplies, and clothing, had to close its doors as a retail establishment, but the work continued when A.J. decided to start making the protective gear to fill a need in the region.

Along with 13 volunteers, A.J. has kept very busy producing the masks and gowns for several local establishments including seniors homes where the risk of staff being infected is very high.

The store which usually features fashions shows, ladies nights, and related events, in addition to sales, is empty of personnel, however A.J. and her volunteers have been working from their homes.

“Right now, Community Living needs around 170 gowns,” Ms. Cavey explained. “We’ve also sent them to Dufferin Oaks and the Shelburne Residence.”

Normally A.J. doesn’t keep polyester fabric at her store, however the fabric is perfect for making the gowns and she ordered 300 metres from her supplier in Montreal.

While the group of quilters, most of whom are regular customers at the store, may be used to the delicate stitching that goes into making a quilt, creating a protective gown is a whole new challenge for them.

“They’re not easy for everyone to make,” Ms. Cavey explained. “It’s a lot different from quilting. It’s an exercise in tolerance. They are used to sewing for the sheer joy of it – they have really stepped up.”

The volunteers come from Shelburne as well as Orangeville and Grand Valley.

When the Wednesday Night Dart League, which play at the Shelburne Legion Branch 220, heard of A.J.’s mission, they stepped up to help buy supplies.

The group donated $1000 to help pay for materials needed for the gowns.

A Legion member, A.J. said Shelburne Legion members always offer help when it is needed.

“We have an awesome branch that always pulls together,” she said.

Hopefull Cobwebs and Caviar can open it’s doors to customers in the near future, however in the mean time, A.J. and her volunteers are making the best of a difficult time with their contribution to keep front line workers safe.

Readers Comments (0)