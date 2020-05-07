Shelburne Library News

May 7, 2020

We hope you are all still keeping well!

It appears there are signs of some businesses opening up albeit on a limited basis. Be assured we are watching and listening closely to determine when we may start even at a minimal level. At this point, I think there is still enough uncertainty that we must focus on keeping everyone safe and in good health.

If you are not able to log in to e-resources, because there may be a fine on your account because you have not been able to return materials, please let us know immediately at info@shelburnelibrary.ca. Those fines etc., are all computer generated but will be removed once we are aware of them. As we have stated, do NOT worry about renewals or fines during these times but be aware the computer might still be working behind the scenes totally unaware of the COVID virus!!

Great Divide Challenge

Even though last week wasn’t so conductive to getting the steps in, our steppers took great strides! Our top three steppers still had over 115,000 steps each! If you’re still up late on Friday nights getting those steps in, you can send your step counts in to jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca on Saturday mornings!

Teen Scene

We’re launching a new initiative where a new Teen activity will be posted to our social accounts on Monday mornings, and Teens will have the full week to complete the challenge. This week we’re challenging Teens to show us what a day in their lives look like in comic strip form! Our special comic strip is available for download from all of our social media platforms. We can’t wait to see your creations!

Children’s Programs

YOUR Library is finding creative ways to bring you Children’s Library programming! This now includes printables with our LIVE programming.

We are happy to bring you Sleepy Story Time LIVE on our social media pages. We will be streaming every Monday and Friday evening at 7:00 pm.

Each Tuesday from 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm we will be streaming ‘Tween the Page Book Club Live from Facebook and Instagram. Together we are reading Holes by Louis Sachar, and completing activities at home after each read-aloud. If you miss the stream – no worries! We are posting our readings on our YouTube page. Visit our Facebook page to grab the link.

Every Wednesday we are posting a brand new LEGO Build Challenge online!

Interested in keeping up to date with the Children’s Library? Email children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will sign you up to our email list.

New Books

I have just finished reading Kelley Armstrong’s latest book, in the Rockton series, Alone in the Wild and found it well plotted and well situated in the wilderness where Casey Duncan now lives. If you like J.A.Jance`s Joe Pickett series, you will like the Rockton novels. A few eerie elements are introduced to create late night reading tension and are an integral part of the atmospheric elements of the small town with its many secrets. This is the fifth book in the series and the first one that I have read so I will now go back to Libby and try to read some others.

