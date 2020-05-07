Shelburne Soccer Club to kick-off summer season in July

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

There is some light at the end of the tunnel for kids who want to play soccer this summer.

Although many sports leagues have been forced to cancel the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shelburne Soccer Club has announced they are planning to go ahead with the season beginning in July.

The Club is banking on the current predicted date of July 1, being the day that outdoor parks will again open.

Soccer activities usually get underway during the week following the May long weekend so this will be a shortened season.

“Keeping with the current news, Ontario has reached the peak earlier than anticipated successfully flattening the curve through social distancing,” said Shelburne Soccer Club president, Chris Valade, though an on-line video on the Club’s Facebook page. “With this in mind, we are confident our soccer season with commence in July with a full ten weeks of play through August and September.”

The Club is mindful of the continuing situation and is putting off collecting registration fees to help those who may be experiencing financial difficulties.

“We realize we are living we are living in very uncertain times being financially difficult for most, if not all, families in our community,” Mr. Valade said. “This is why we have created a plan to help ease some financial stress for you, and what you may feel about soccer registration and the outdoor season. Effectively immediately, we are waiving the need for payment for registrations at this time. Registration fees will instead be due the first week of July without any late payment or additional expense to you.”

“We usually have about 400 registered year,” explained Club executive member, Melissa McKechnie. “Before Covid we were at around 200. I am optimistic that we will still register close to our regular numbers.”

The Club has six divisions in house league ranging from U4 up to U17. Travel rep teams include U10 boys, U14 boys, and U18 girls.

The Club will continue to keep registrations open for the 2020 season. Volunteers are currently working on putting teams together and getting a schedule in place.

You can register on-line and defer payment if you require some extra time to pay your fees. Deferring payment will not require any additional expense.

While the predicted date of local parks opening is slated for July 1, there is no guarantee this will happen.

You can monitor the situation by visiting the Town of Shelburne website and checking in with the Soccer Club for updates leading to the start of summer play.

