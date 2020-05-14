Shelburne Police Association supports Shepherd’s Cupboard food bank

The COVID-19 situation has been a challenging time for everyone, but for some residents in our community it has been beyond challenging – it has been a struggle.

The Shelburne Police Association recognized the need in our community and decided that the best way to help was to support the Shepherd’s Cupboard, which is Shelburne’s Food Bank. The Shepherd’s Cupboard is a repository of food set aside to help people in our community who require emergency or ongoing support to provide their families with food.

The Shelburne Police Association has been representing the civilians, Sergeants and Constables of the Shelburne Police Service for over 20 years. The Shelburne Police Association proudly supports various community programs throughout the year and believes in supporting the overall the needs of our community. It is an active member of the Police Association of Ontario (PAO), which is the official provincial representative body for 18,000 sworn and civilian police personnel from 47 police associations across Ontario. A unifying voice for advocacy in policing, the PAO provides its members with representation, resources and support.

Shelburne’s uniform and civilian members are committed to making a difference in the town and protecting the health and safety of our community during this unprecedented crisis and always. When the opportunity arose to have the PAO match the Shelburne Police Association’s donation to the Shepherd’s Cupboard, the choice was obvious.

A local and provincial partnership allows the Shelburne Police Association to express a greater amount of support for those who may be experiencing a need for the Food Bank’s services during these trying times.

This is certainly a challenging situation that is affecting everyone in different ways. However, when we all come together to help our neighbours where it’s most needed, Shelburne will come through this health crisis as an even stronger community.

