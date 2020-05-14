Mulmur family keeping active while keeping up with social distancing

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

There may be a current lull in outdoor adventure due to the cancellation or delay of many sports leagues and other summer time activities, however, for a lucky few their pastime is still ongoing and very close by.

Off-road dirt biking is a very popular pastime in the region and the Ferris family in Mulmur is taking full advantage of their sport – and they don’t even have to leave home to enjoy a ride.

With a large rural property, an on-site dirt track, and a lot of enthusiasm, the family of five all enjoy getting outdoors and enjoying the ride, without having to worry about social distancing or current league shut-downs.

Dad, Chris, began riding dirt bikes around 25 years ago when he started working at a local auto shop and all the guys he worked with were avid riders.

His family has been in the area for a long time and owns several nearby farms so riding space was never an issue.

“When I started working at Shelburne Auto in high school that was one of the rules – you had to ride a dirt bike to work there,” he mused of starting to ride off road.

After meeting so many off-road riders they eventually formed their own association of dirt bike enthusiasts.

“It was just a group of guys that ride. On a Wednesday night bike night we could have 30 guys out there.”

On a part of the property not suitable for farming, Chris started building a dirt course on that parcel of land.

“I built the track about 20 years ago,” Chris explained. “I went out with the tractor. The lay of the land is natural but then you build jumps and things like that. My cousin brought in a bulldozer over the past ten years and spruced it up.”

The rest of the family, Mom, Carly, thirteen year-old Emma, nine year-old Sophie, and six year-old Blake, all embraced the sport and enjoy riding around the property.

“I grew up in the country, so it was a right of passage,” Carly said of learning to ride. “I grew up with a lot of boys and they all had bikes and I knew how to ride one.”

Growing up around motorcycles, riding one became a natural transition for Emma who took on the challenge as soon as she was old enough to change gears and handle the throttle.

“I started riding when I was about three years old, and when I was about eight, I got this bike (Yamaha 125). You get to jump and go fast,” she said of what she likes about the sport.

Sophie has been riding for four years and is now an experienced dirt biker and spends time with family and friends riding around the property.

“I like getting outside and going fast,” she said of why she likes to ride the trails.

They have a trail that winds almost four kilometres around the property.

Six year-old Blake is the newest member of the Ferris team. He has an age appropriate dirt bike and is already accomplished on two wheels.

While many people have been sidelined during the current situation, the Ferris family has been lucky enough to keep physical active while enjoying a sport they love.

